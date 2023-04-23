Real estate in the Oryol region: Affordable housing in a developed region of the Russian Federation

The Oryol Region is a large site on the map of the Russian Federation. It includes three urban settlements and 24 municipal districts with a population of over 714,000 people. The region’s administrative centre is the city of Oryol.

Agriculture, automobile and food industries are well developed in the region. They provide a large number of jobs, which makes the Oryol region an attractive place to live. The location is also famous for its beautiful nature: there are many forests, reservoirs and rivers, among which the most famous is the Oka.

What does the purchase of real estate in Oryol provides

There are a number of reasons to consider buying a flat or house in the Oryol region:

affordable standard of living;

affordable housing prices;

peaceful and quiet environment;

good ecology due to the presence of forests and rivers in the region.

Both Russian and foreign citizens can buy property in the Oryol region. Foreigners have the possibility of using the acquired housing for personal residence and for renting it out.

What kinds of property can be purchased

There are a large number of flats for sale in old buildings and new buildings in the Oryol region. The second type is in particular demand due to the large living space available. The prices of new properties range from 1,200 to 1,500 EUR per square metre.

Properties in older buildings are cheaper. For example, you can buy a one-bedroom apartment in «Khrushchevka» or «Brezhnevka» in the Oryol region at a price of 800-1000 euros per square metre.

For those who like living in the countryside there are many offers with houses and cottages for sale. Their square metre costs about 1000-1500 euros. The price often includes the plot of land. Buyers also have the option to buy commercial real estate in the Oryol Region, including hotels, and restaurants.

The best places to buy a home

There are 3 major cities worth considering when buying property in Oryol Region — Oryol, Mtsensk and Livny. They have a well-developed social and commercial infrastructure. Not only can you buy a home in these towns, but you can also quickly find employment thanks to the large number of jobs.

Oryol Region is a comfortable place to live. The environment is good, the atmosphere is tranquil and there are plenty of job opportunities. You can find out more about housing in this region on the REALTING platform.