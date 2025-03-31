Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Oryol Oblast, Russia

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Oryol, Russia
3 room apartment
Oryol, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale three bedroom apartment with renovation in the center of the Eagle, opposite the Zu…
$56,194
4 room house in Obrazcovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Obrazcovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious house built on the classic reliable technology of silicate bricks is for sale. The …
$147,135
Properties features in Oryol Oblast, Russia

