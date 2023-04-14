Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Krasnoselskiy rayon
Krasnoye Selo
Residential properties for sale in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Clear all
155 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 54,844
For sale 1 bedroom apartment, with an area of 36.7 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the …
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 38,550
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 6th floor of the comf…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 38,429
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the comf…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 38,331
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 4th floor of the comf…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 38,647
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the comf…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 48,723
For sale 1-room apartment with an area of 38.0 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the comf…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 44,363
For sale 1-room apartment, with an area of 34.6 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the com…
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 70,787
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 51.2 square meters. m on the 6th floor of the …
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 41,691
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.0 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the comf…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 35,310
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.0 square meters. m on the 4th floor of the comf…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 49,571
For sale 1-room apartment, with an area of 35.0 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the com…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 35,430
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.0 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the comf…
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 81,556
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 48.1 square meters. m on the 8th floor of the …
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 35,214
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.0 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the comf…
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 67,081
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 51.2 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the …
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 35,741
For sale studio apartment of 21.0 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the comfort-class hou…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 38,769
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the comf…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 56,041
For sale 1-room apartment, with an area of 36.8 square meters. m on the 1st floor of the com…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 35,741
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.0 square meters. m on the 8th floor of the comf…
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 38,647
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the comf…
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 81,354
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 51.2 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the …
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 41,907
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.0 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the comf…
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 70,378
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 51.2 square meters. m on the 4th floor of the …
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 85,761
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 51.2 square meters. m on the 8th floor of the …
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 78,041
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 48.5 square meters. m on the 8th floor of the …
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 77,992
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 51.5 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the …
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 38,234
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the comf…
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 66,637
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 51.2 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the …
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 77,816
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 51.5 square meters. m on the 6th floor of the …
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 80,910
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 51.2 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map