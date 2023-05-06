Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District

Residential properties for sale in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Sochi
590
Krasnaya Polyana
8
Sirius
4
Krasnodar
3
712 properties total found
6 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
6 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 378,286
Apartment in Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/16
€ 87,120
Apartment in Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/8
€ 99,730
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 62 m²
€ 144,437
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 100 m²
€ 183,411
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 174,241
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 108,901
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 7/15
€ 538,771
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 5/8
€ 58,462
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/7
€ 121,510
2 room apartment in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
2 room apartment
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/14
€ 229,264
Apartment in Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 82,535
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/12
€ 149,010
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/24
€ 263,654
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 91,133
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 153 m²
€ 424,139
House in Vysokoye, Russia
House
Vysokoye, Russia
Area 300 m²
€ 401,213
House in Vasilievka, Russia
House
Vasilievka, Russia
Area 165 m²
€ 309,507
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 200 m²
€ 544,503
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 365 m²
€ 4,012,126
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 557 m²
€ 1,031,689
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 137,559
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/20
€ 160,485
Apartment in Estosadok, Russia
Apartment
Estosadok, Russia
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 131,827
Apartment in Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
Area 22 m²
Floor 4/7
€ 66,487
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/12
€ 183,411
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 7/10
€ 332,433
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/6
€ 185,704
Apartment in Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 80,243
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 171,948

Properties features in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir