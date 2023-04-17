Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Staraya
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Staraya, Russia
2 room apartment
Staraya, Russia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 56,869
For sale eurodvukhroom apartment in a beautiful house. The total area of 40 square meters. m…

Properties features in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir