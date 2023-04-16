Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Khimki, Russia

8 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 79,522
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/17 Floor
€ 113,761
Lot Number: 4097352, Elena: URGENT! Free sale. Solar system. Beautiful LCD with its infrastr…
2 room housein Khimki, Russia
2 room house
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 64 m² Number of floors 23
€ 182,876
Spacious 2 com for sale apartment g. Khimki, mkrn. Anniversary, separate room, dressing room…
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 73 m² Number of floors 7
€ 89,317
For sale spacious apartment in LCD Country Quarter. Business - housing class. Moscow Region,…
3 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
3 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
3 Number of rooms 89 m² Number of floors 7
€ 92,313
For sale spacious apartment in LCD Country quarter. Housing business class. Moscow region, K…
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 75 m² Number of floors 7
€ 86,977
For sale good apartment in LCD Country quarter. Housing business class. Moscow region, Khimk…
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 71 m² Number of floors 7
€ 87,896
For sale good apartment in LCD Country quarter. Housing business class. Moscow region, Khimk…
1 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 56 m² Number of floors 29
€ 120,900
For sale is a 1-room apartment with a functional layout in the Mayak residential complex, lo…

Properties features in Khimki, Russia

