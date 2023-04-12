Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Russia

Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 1 Floor
€ 166,920
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex right in the city center. …
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 289,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 5-story…
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² 4 Floor
€ 291,500
For sale is a duplex apartment located on the fourth to fifth floors of a five-story residen…
Duplex 5 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 235 m² 6 Floor
€ 385,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the sixth floor of a six-story re…
Duplexin Kubinka, Russia
Duplex
Kubinka, Russia
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,288
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 215,000
A new residential complex project at the very beginning of its construction in the center of…
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 3 Floor
€ 231,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third to fourth floors of the…
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 55 m² 1 Floor
€ 199,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 395,999
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 1 Floor
€ 215,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 1 Floor
€ 232,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² 4 Floor
€ 374,998
Duplex 5 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 4 Floor
€ 340,000
Duplex 5 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m² 4 Floor
€ 252,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 4 Floor
€ 198,000
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 4 Floor
€ 195,381
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 235,000
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 4 Floor
€ 252,130
Duplex 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² 4 Floor
€ 203,500
Duplex 5 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 4 Floor
€ 235,000
Duplex 6 roomsin poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Duplex 6 rooms
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 167,633
Object code in agency base 514-908, Kaluzhsky Highway, 17 km from MKAD, Pevochy KP (Klokovo)…

