Real estate in St Petersburg’s Centralnyy District: a good investment

Centralnyy district is considered to be the most prestigious and comfortable place to live in St. Petersburg. It ranks No.1 in terms of quality of life in the city.

The neighbourhood has acquired an impeccable reputation thanks to its well-developed social infrastructure. It is here that the largest number of hypermarkets, polyclinics and educational institutions in the city are located. The location is also known for its large selection of comfortable housing.

Property Buying Advantages

Housing in the Centralnyy district of St Petersburg is actively bought by Russians and foreign investors. They are attracted by the opportunity to profitably lease the acquired property. Demand for it can be observed throughout the year due to the incessant flow of tourists. Foreigners choose the Central district for its many attractions, museums and restaurants.

The accommodation bought in this location is also well suited for permanent residence. The advantages are obvious:

all the infrastructure is close by;

plenty of jobs that can be found close to home;

all properties in Centralnyy are of high quality construction;

The Neva River, which has comfortable beaches on its shores, can be reached quickly from any location.

Which properties are available for purchase

Flats are mainly for sale in the Central district of St. Petersburg. You can buy them on the primary and secondary market. The prices are among the highest in the city. For example, in order to buy a two-room flat in the Centralnyy District of St. Petersburg, you need to have a budget of 200,000-350,000 euros.

New housing is even more expensive. Thus, the sale of elite studios in the Central district in new buildings starts at around 3000-4000 euros per square metre.

Private homes are rare. Basically, these are well-restored buildings built in the last century. It is possible to buy a private house in the Centralnyy district at a price of EUR 2000-3000 per square metre.

Where is the best place to buy property?

The golden triangle is considered to be the most popular place to buy a house in the area. It covers the most elite parts of the neighbourhood, including the respectable Admiralteyskiy Prospekt. Here one can buy a flat or a condo with magnificent views of the Neva River.

Centralnyy is the most comfortable and prestigious district in St. Petersburg. You can explore the housing in this location and leave an application for purchase on the REALTING platform.