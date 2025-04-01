Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Centralnyy rayon, Russia

Saint Petersburg
11
11 properties total found
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 11/14
$83,872
1 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/15
$118,619
Room 3 rooms in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/5
$31,152
4 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 5/6
$239,035
Room 5 rooms in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 5 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
$40,139
Room 5 rooms in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 5 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 3/4
$44,931
5 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
5 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/6
$228,850
3 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/6
$179,726
Room 3 rooms in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/6
$23,963
Room 5 rooms in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 5 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 11 m²
Floor 2/5
$21,567
3 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/7
$143,780
Properties features in Centralnyy rayon, Russia

