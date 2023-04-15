Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sao Goncalo de Lagos, Portugal

1 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath 80 m²
€ 370,000
Have you ever thought of living in a private condominium, where safety and a relaxed holiday…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Townhouse with seaview, located within walking distance of the beach of Porto Mós, in Lagos.…
2 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 190,000
On the top floor of a 3 storey building in the historical town of Lagos this lovely apartmen…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 145 m²
€ 610,000
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
2 room housein Lagos, Portugal
2 room house
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
€ 437,000
If you are reading this text it means that you have thought about living in the centre of th…
4 room housein Lagos, Portugal
4 room house
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath
€ 535,000
Townhouse, located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project…
4 room housein Lagos, Portugal
4 room house
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath
€ 525,000
Townhouse, located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project…
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 220 m²
€ 895,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you …
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath 260 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa located in a quiet residential area in Lagos, within walking distance of the city cent…
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath 208 m²
€ 1,299,000
Contemporary style villa located in the area of Ameijeira, in Lagos, very close to several s…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 404 m²
€ 1,300,000
Have you ever considered buying a property from 1899, well located in the historic centre of…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath 221 m²
€ 3,100,000
Contemporary style villa with unique features and an exclusive location, ideal for those who…
2 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath 144 m²
€ 595,000
2 bedroom flat inserted in a development in the centre of the Marina, near the entrance of L…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath 234 m²
€ 1,490,000
3+1 bedroom, contemporary style villa under construction, located in a pleasant urbanization…
3 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath 148 m²
€ 1,600,000
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
1 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath 75 m²
€ 690,000
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
1 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath 72 m²
€ 600,000
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
1 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath 83 m²
€ 600,000
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
5 bath 174 m²
€ 2,500,000
This villa is approximately 700 m2 in size, and inserted into a plot of 1.541m2. Special att…
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 bath 365 m²
€ 1,850,000
A few meters from the Boavista Golf and the city, in one of the most desirable urbanizations…
3 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath 117 m²
€ 595,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
2 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath 117 m²
€ 650,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
2 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath 117 m²
€ 675,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
1 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath 63 m²
€ 435,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
2 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath 84 m²
€ 485,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
1 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath 63 m²
€ 450,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
1 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath 63 m²
€ 402,500
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath 180 m²
€ 645,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you w…
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 200 m²
€ 795,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you …

