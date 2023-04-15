UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Faro
Loule
Quarteira
Residential properties for sale in Quarteira, Portugal
122 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
157 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, inserted in a private condominium in a tranquil area. The prop…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
102 m²
€ 485,000
2 bedroom apartment inserted in a private condominium in a premium and residential area of V…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
101 m²
€ 465,000
Large and modern apartment with 2 spacious bedrooms, one en suite, located in a noble reside…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3 bath
113 m²
€ 449,000
T2 apartment in Vilamoura is located in a quiet and prestigious area, near all golf courses …
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
96 m²
€ 495,000
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
129 m²
€ 489,000
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
106 m²
€ 580,000
This luxurious 2-bedroom flat is located in the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & S…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
86 m²
€ 425,000
2 bedroom apartment inserted in a private condominium in a premium and residential area of V…
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath
144 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
Semi-detached villa with 3 bedrooms, located in a private condominium with swimming pool and…
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
415 m²
€ 1,550,000
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
265 m²
€ 1,900,000
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
198 m²
€ 1,350,000
Excellent villa T3 +1, golf front, facing south, with an excellent patio, swimming pool, and…
Villa 2 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 645,000
It was inspired by traditional Algarve architecture, an excellent modern 2 bedroom villa wit…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
157 m²
€ 2,100,000
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3 bath
147 m²
€ 2,200,000
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
3 bath
143 m²
€ 2,200,000
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
123 m²
€ 1,790,000
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
3 bath
143 m²
€ 2,300,000
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
123 m²
€ 1,100,000
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
147 m²
€ 1,450,000
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
123 m²
€ 1,200,000
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
83 m²
€ 420,000
Excellent flat fully refurbished and decorated, facing South/West. The flat consists of a…
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath
265 m²
€ 700,000
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, all en-suite, recently renovated and located very close to the Pe…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
T2 Duplex with panoramic views over the marina of Vilamoura. Located on the first line, wher…
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
198 m²
€ 1,350,000
This villa inserted in a private condominium is composed of: - 4 bedrooms (3 en suite); - …
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
143 m²
€ 1,995,000
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
143 m²
€ 1,450,000
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
123 m²
€ 1,100,000
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
