Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Portimao

Residential properties for sale in Portimao, Portugal

Portimao
39
45 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² Number of floors 6
€ 190,000
This wonderful, furnished apartment in the gated condominium "Varandas D'Água"…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 189,000
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in Urb. Vila Rosa. It has 2 spacious double bedrooms with fitted …
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 9/17 Floor
€ 425,000
This is a fantastic 9th floor apartment with sea views in the heart of Praia da Rocha. The f…
Villa 4 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
5 bath 287 m²
€ 2,500,000
Excellent opportunity to own a completely new modern villa, located in a luxury development …
4 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
4 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
5 bath
€ 1,500,000
Apartment in a private condominium, located in a privileged area with panoramic views and lu…
3 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 201 m² Number of floors 2
€ 599,000
Situated opposite the port in the River Arade where magnificent cruise liners come to dock, …
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 105,000
This fantastic promotion gives an extra 2% on your annual rental return if you buy this apar…
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 149,000
Located just 600m from fantastic beaches & the popular holiday resort of Praia da Rocha,…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 495,000
An amazing 2 bedroom penthouse apartment with 2 balconies, in a private condominium with 8 a…
Villa 4 room villain Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
This villa is located in a very quiet residential area, in a cul-de-sac. On the ground f…
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
In a prime location, in the delightful traditional Algarve village of Ferragudo. Currently u…
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 290,000
This fantastic 1st floor, air conditioned, 1 bedroom apartment is built using quality materi…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
Recently built apartment. The entrance has a large closet & leads to the family bath &am…
Villa 9 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
8 bath 383 m²
€ 2,950,000
Detached villa overlooking Praia da Rocha in Portimão. Situated in a unique and exclusiv…
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 125,000
Beautiful west facing 1 st. floor studio apartment for touristic rental purposes investment,…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 450,000
This stylish, air conditioned, duplex penthouse is built using quality materials & state…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 265,000
This 4th floor, front line apartment in the heart of Praia da Rocha offers exceptional views…
Villa 4 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m²
€ 625,000
A modern four bedroom villa for sale in Monte Canelas, just fifteen minutes from the popular…
Villa 6 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 3/3 Floor
€ 630,000
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 589,500
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 639,500
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 609,500
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 524,500
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 619,500
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 599,500
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 629,500
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 609,500
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 649,500
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 589,500
Villa 3 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 774,500

Properties features in Portimao, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir