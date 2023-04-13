Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro

Residential properties for sale in Centro, Portugal

Alfragide
3
Alges Linda-a-Velha e Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo
3
Amadora
3
Lourinha
3
Alverca do Ribatejo
2
Alverca do Ribatejo e Sobralinho
2
Carcavelos e Parede
2
Ilhavo
2
Show more
786 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lourinha, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
84 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Area Branca.Layout: 1 be…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
A separate two-story villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the Sintra Cascais Nature Park…
3 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 141 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,412,500
Great 3 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 141 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
2 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² 4 Floor
€ 1,207,800
Great 2 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 144 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
1 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 1 Floor
€ 737,620
Great 1 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 105 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
3 room housein Santa Joana, Portugal
3 room house
Santa Joana, Portugal
142 m²
€ 120,000
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 83 m²
€ 380,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 520,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 495,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 530,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 194,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 198,000
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 64 m²
€ 395,000
Excellent 2 bedroom duplex apartment located in Silves. The property has high quality finis…
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 75 m²
€ 224,900
Excellent two bedroom apartment in Queluz, in a building in good condition and excellent sun…
Villa 3 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
2 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 184 m² 22/26 Floor
€ 1,435,000
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
1 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 74 m²
€ 299,999
Semi-contemporary style apartment, overlooking the pool and the Monchique mountains, set in …
3 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 26
€ 1,630,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
1 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 504,000
1-bedroom apartment of 50 m2 and 7 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that will …
2 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 712,000
2-bedroom apartment of 86.53 m2 and a 3 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that …
2 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 924,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96.66 m2, a terrace of 26.40 m2 and 2 parking spaces, loca…
3 room apartmentin West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 12/16 Floor
€ 2,300,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant 3 bedroom apartment designed to the hig…
4 room apartmentin West, Portugal
4 room apartment
West, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 169 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 2,200,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant apartment with 4 bedrooms, designed to …
3 room townhousein Amoreira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Amoreira, Portugal
190 m²
€ 350,000
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium in the resort of Praia d'el Rey Beach &a…
Villa 3 room villain Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Coimbrao, Portugal
152 m²
€ 395,000
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
116 m²
€ 360,000
 The villa is 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey v…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
146 m²
€ 375,000
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful city of Caldas da Rain…

Properties features in Centro, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir