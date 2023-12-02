Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal

apartments
3
4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
1 room apartment
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€152,500
per month
4 room house in Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
4 room house
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
Luxurious villa with fusion architecture with current concepts. In this magnificent property…
€750,000
per month
3 room apartment in Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 478 m²
€960,000
per month
3 room apartment in Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 433 m²
Excellent 3 + Tr Apartment in Zona Premium on Costa NovaClose to access, first line of the b…
€960,000
per month
