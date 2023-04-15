Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cascais, Portugal

Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
Villa 3 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 585 m²
€ 3,200,000
Beautiful 3 bedroom luxury villa located in the region of Lisbon, Cascais!!! The villa ha…
4 room apartmentin Estoril, Portugal
4 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
256 m²
€ 2,750,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
3 room apartmentin Sao Joao do Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Joao do Estoril, Portugal
184 m²
€ 1,350,000
The complex, located in San Juan do Estoril, consists of two buildings, A and B, each of whi…
1 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
106 m²
€ 725,000
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 106 m2, 1 bedroom, 1 machine-location in a luxury project - a clo…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
158 m²
€ 2,650,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in a prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with sea views, …
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
174 m²
€ 1,550,000
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
211 m²
€ 2,778,000
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, charact…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
161 m²
€ 1,269,800
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 161 & nbsp; m2, 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, terrace 13 m2, 3 & nbsp; mach…
3 room apartmentin Alcoitao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcoitao, Portugal
136 m²
€ 1,187,240
3 bedroom apartment and nbsp; 136 square meters with a 96 square meter garden and a swimming…
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
4 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
4 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
4 bath 232 m²
€ 2,760,000
4 Bedroom Apartment - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
4 bath 503 m²
€ 2,500,000
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
2 bath 141 m²
€ 850,000
The Challet Maestro Estoril Condominium is a new premium development in one of the most embl…
2 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
2 bath 113 m²
€ 858,000
Large and luxury 2 bedroom apartment in centre Cascais, Portugal. This apartment in a beauti…
Villa 6 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 269 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3 bath 317 m²
€ 960,000
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 449 m²
€ 1,900,000
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
Villa 4 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
354 m²
€ 850,000
Fantastic 4 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture and a total area of ​​353.89 m2. On…
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
8 bath 384 m²
€ 4,500,000
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
2 room apartmentin Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
3 bath 222 m²
€ 1,125,000
A magnificent 2 bedroom apartment with seaview in Jardins da Parede in Cascais. The apartmen…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 655 m²
€ 2,900,000
Contemporary villa with four spacious suites, located in Cascais next to Guincho offering a …
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
7 bath 718 m²
€ 6,000,000
This exclusive modern villa is located at one of the most wanted areas on the coastline of L…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
275 m²
€ 1,050,000
New Penha Longa Valley & nbsp; the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up a…

