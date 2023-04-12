Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Italy
Sardinia
6
Desenzano del Garda
5
Marche
5
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
5
Arzachena
4
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
4
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
4
Veneto
4
Abruzzo
3
Bergamo
2
Peschiera del Garda
2
San Martino di Lupari
2
Calabria
1
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
1
Emilia-Romagna
1
Giulianova
1
Lazio
1
San Siro
1
Sirmione
1
Tremezzina
1
Show more
Show less
Townhouse
Clear all
143 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
10 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 220,000
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
3 room townhouse
Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Via Bolognese, in an enviable, unique position with one of the most beautiful views in Fl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 365,000
Overlooking the green hills of Garda Golf, we offer for sale an exclusive and refined detach…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 595,000
In a prestigious residence with swimming pool close to the harbour of Moniga, Garda Haus Pad…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Griante, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
€ 590,000
In Griante..Property with good sun exposure in a quiet and central location situated at just…
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
250 m²
€ 475,000
In the hinterland of Desenzano del Garda, surrounded by the green hills, we offer a head vil…
Townhouse 6 rooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
194 m²
€ 1,150,000
Small villa with a beautiful panoramic position, set in a recent and elegant context. On the…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
158 m²
€ 900,000
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
343 m²
€ 1,750,000
A terraced villa with a spectacular panoramic position on the Gulf of Cala di Volpe, set in …
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
181 m²
€ 1,250,000
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 420,000
In Toscolano-Maderno, in the heart of Maderno, we propose this beautiful terraced house on t…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Poltu Quatu, Italy
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 2,200,000
Within a renowned condominium with swimming pool and large green spaces overlooking Cala di …
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 170,000
Single villa with exclusive courtyard in a secluded and panoramic position. Three bedrooms t…
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 529,000
Terraced villa of excellent size conveniently located within walking distance of the histori…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 755,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
245 m²
€ 1,450,000
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
Townhouse 13 rooms
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
With home court on two floors plus attic is not habitable structure to be reviewed both inte…
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
330 m²
Price on request
Single villa in the 80s in excellent condition Land of 4,000 square meters in part partly ga…
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
350 m²
Price on request
Terraced villa recently constructed with Basement floor of 137 sqm Ground floor of 80 sqm Fi…
Townhouse
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
360 m²
Price on request
New single villa on two levels plus attic. Accessory of 120 sq m Land of 3,500 sq m Quality …
Townhouse 9 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
9 Number of rooms
180 m²
Price on request
Single houses under construction with wooden structure Panoramic position with sea view Vari…
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Detached house with 6,000 square meters of garden P.T. apartment of 110 sqm - 110 sqm apartm…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms
80 m²
Price on request
Villas built soon on one level Land space and parking surfaces from 60 sq m to 80 sq m (due …
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Two terraced houses, one of which head with large garden Three levels with living area sleep…
Townhouse 9 rooms
Falerone, Italy
9 Number of rooms
350 m²
Price on request
Single villa with fenced courtyard of about 2,500 square meters Unfinished ground floor with…
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms
100 m²
Price on request
Small two floors for about 100 square meters built in the 90 ground floor living room with k…
Townhouse 25 rooms
Terni, Italy
25 Number of rooms
530 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N725 (I) Property name: Casa Berd II Location: In village Town/City…
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
420 m²
Price on request
Single house from the 70s in excellent condition. Two floors of 140 square meters each in ad…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map