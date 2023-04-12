Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Italy

Sardinia
6
Desenzano del Garda
5
Marche
5
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
5
Arzachena
4
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
4
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
4
Veneto
4
143 properties total found
Townhouse 10 roomsin Montottone, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
10 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 220,000
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Bertinoro, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
3 room townhousein Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Via Bolognese, in an enviable, unique position with one of the most beautiful views in Fl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Manerba del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 365,000
Overlooking the green hills of Garda Golf, we offer for sale an exclusive and refined detach…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Moniga del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 595,000
In a prestigious residence with swimming pool close to the harbour of Moniga, Garda Haus Pad…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Griante, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Griante, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
€ 590,000
In Griante..Property with good sun exposure in a quiet and central location situated at just…
3 room townhousein Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m²
€ 475,000
In the hinterland of Desenzano del Garda, surrounded by the green hills, we offer a head vil…
Townhouse 6 roomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 194 m²
€ 1,150,000
Small villa with a beautiful panoramic position, set in a recent and elegant context. On the…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 158 m²
€ 900,000
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
3 room townhousein Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 343 m²
€ 1,750,000
A terraced villa with a spectacular panoramic position on the Gulf of Cala di Volpe, set in …
3 room townhousein Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 181 m²
€ 1,250,000
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 420,000
In Toscolano-Maderno, in the heart of Maderno, we propose this beautiful terraced house on t…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Poltu Quatu, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Poltu Quatu, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 2,200,000
Within a renowned condominium with swimming pool and large green spaces overlooking Cala di …
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 170,000
Single villa with exclusive courtyard in a secluded and panoramic position. Three bedrooms t…
3 room townhousein Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 529,000
Terraced villa of excellent size conveniently located within walking distance of the histori…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 755,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 1,450,000
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
Townhouse 13 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
With home court on two floors plus attic is not habitable structure to be reviewed both inte…
Townhouse 11 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 330 m²
Price on request
Single villa in the 80s in excellent condition Land of 4,000 square meters in part partly ga…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Terraced villa recently constructed with Basement floor of 137 sqm Ground floor of 80 sqm Fi…
Townhousein Terni, Italy
Townhouse
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
New single villa on two levels plus attic. Accessory of 120 sq m Land of 3,500 sq m Quality …
Townhouse 9 roomsin Colonnella, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
9 Number of rooms 180 m²
Price on request
Single houses under construction with wooden structure Panoramic position with sea view Vari…
Townhouse 12 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Detached house with 6,000 square meters of garden P.T. apartment of 110 sqm - 110 sqm apartm…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 5 rooms
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
Villas built soon on one level Land space and parking surfaces from 60 sq m to 80 sq m (due …
Townhouse 7 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Two terraced houses, one of which head with large garden Three levels with living area sleep…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Falerone, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Falerone, Italy
9 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Single villa with fenced courtyard of about 2,500 square meters Unfinished ground floor with…
Townhouse 7 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 100 m²
Price on request
Small two floors for about 100 square meters built in the 90 ground floor living room with k…
Townhouse 25 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 25 rooms
Terni, Italy
25 Number of rooms 530 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N725 (I) Property name: Casa Berd II Location: In village Town/City…
Townhouse 11 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 420 m²
Price on request
Single house from the 70s in excellent condition. Two floors of 140 square meters each in ad…

