Villas for sale in Sardinia, Italy

Arzachena
26
Olbia
3
51 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€ 3,000,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
€ 3,570,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
€ 6,900,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa 6 room villa in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
€ 12,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
€ 3,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa 6 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
€ 12,000,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pittulongu, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pittulongu, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
€ 2,650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
€ 6,000,000
Villa 6 room villa in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
€ 6,300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
€ 7,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Poltu Quatu, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
€ 4,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murera Muravera, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Murera Muravera, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
€ 580,000
Villa 2 room villa in Cadesedda Calasetta, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cadesedda Calasetta, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
€ 250,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
€ 290,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
€ 295,000
Villa 5 room villa in Poltu Quatu, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
€ 12,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 4
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Poltu Quatu, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa 5 room villa in La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€ 3,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Crabonaxa Villasimius, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Crabonaxa Villasimius, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€ 980,000

