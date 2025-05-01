Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Sardinia, Italy

Sud Sardegna
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sardinia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villa on the seashore with   Output   to two beaches. The main villa consists of a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sardinia, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go