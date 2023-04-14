Italy
Italy
Marche
Houses
Houses for sale in Marche, Italy
House
Clear all
93 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
10 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 220,000
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
8 room house
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
18 Number of rooms
650 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 680,000
Ascoli-Picheno ( Marche ) // Villa 650 sq.m. // 18 rooms // 8 bedrooms // 6 bathrooms // Fir…
9 room house
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
32 Number of rooms
1 600 m²
Price on request
Building in the center ideal for businesses (to be transformed into apartments). Volume 4,80…
5 room house
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
10 Number of rooms
1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
Ascoli-Picho ( Mark ) // 1 100 sq.m. Villa // 70 sq.m. Add-in // 5500 sq.m. Garden // 300 sq…
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
11 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 140,000
Large farmhouse to renovate with accessory in a panoramic and secluded position. Ancient bri…
8 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
8 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 230,000
Renovated farmhouse with land of 10 hectares as an option. Court of about 3,000 m2 fenced. G…
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
10 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 120,000
Well-made farmhouse to renovate with various accessories. Old brick structure and wooden flo…
9 room house
Morrovalle, Italy
9 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to be restored consisting of two adjacent buildings built in different eras Two fl…
House
Civitanova Marche, Italy
900 m²
Price on request
Building lot with a building to be demolished Destination above 80% residential 20% commerci…
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
18 Number of rooms
540 m²
Price on request
Large panoramic house to be restored (end of the century) Two floors for the oldest part, th…
9 room house
Montottone, Italy
16 Number of rooms
450 m²
Price on request
Nice building in the historic center in the main street. Improvement works carried out over …
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
14 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
12 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Finely restored farmhouse with quality materials in a secluded and panoramic position. Three…
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
16 Number of rooms
550 m²
Price on request
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
House
Lapedona, Italy
30 000 m²
Price on request
Lot of approximately three hectares with a building area of 17,500 square meters for a maxim…
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
14 Number of rooms
430 m²
Price on request
Beautiful recently renovated villa with quality finishes in a panoramic position 1 km from t…
9 room house
Morichella, Italy
16 Number of rooms
450 m²
Price on request
Large renovated stone farmhouse to 50% (in practice two adjacent houses, one completely reno…
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
32 600 m²
Price on request
Building land of approximately 3.26 ha with an approved subdivision plan for mixed use: Prod…
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
30 Number of rooms
1 400 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N864 (R) Property name: Casa Ridente Location: In country Town/City…
6 room house
Montottone, Italy
6 Number of rooms
160 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N454 Property name: Casa Rocca Location: In village Town/City: Zo…
House
Campofilone, Italy
15 000 m²
Price on request
Housing development partly built covering a number of residential lots with areas from 600 t…
Townhouse 9 rooms
Falerone, Italy
9 Number of rooms
350 m²
Price on request
Single villa with fenced courtyard of about 2,500 square meters Unfinished ground floor with…
Villa 9 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
16 Number of rooms
500 m²
Price on request
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
House
Campofilone, Italy
9 300 m²
Price on request
Panoramic allotment on the sea near the historic center Maximum volume 6,500 cubic meters Nu…
9 room house
San Severino Marche, Italy
12 Number of rooms
280 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N837 (R) Property name: Casa Silvio Location: In country Town/City:…
8 room house
Campofilone, Italy
8 Number of rooms
160 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N806 (I) Property name: Casa Silla Location: In country Town/City: …
Villa 9 room villa
Morrovalle, Italy
19 Number of rooms
760 m²
Price on request
Villa newly built large park with panoramic location halfway between the center and the vall…
9 room house
Camerino, Italy
17 Number of rooms
400 m²
Price on request
Old farmhouse manor, with frescoed interiors Several outbuildings including a renovated chur…
9 room house
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
12 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Restored farmhouse with 4.0 hectares land to be restored accessory (both the ground that the…
9 room house
Monteprandone, Italy
22 Number of rooms
440 m²
Price on request
Old farmhouse to renovate with sea view two-storey plus attic Several accessories in masonry…
