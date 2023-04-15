Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

Salo
27
92 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 370,000
We are located in Gaino, a lovely hillside hamlet of Toscolano Maderno, immersed in the beau…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 240,000
In Salò, in the locality of Campoverde, we propose a three-room flat on the ground floor, co…
Villa 2 room villain Cunettone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cunettone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 700,000
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 281,190
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 278,100
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 270,000
In Salò, in the locality of Le Parti, we propose an enchanting flat that has recently been c…
1 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 195,700
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 340,000
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
6 room apartmentin Gargnano, Italy
6 room apartment
Gargnano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 450,000
In the heart of the Bogliaco's historical centre, directly on the harbour, we propose a firs…
1 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 195,700
On the lakeside of Maderno, in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an charming Resi…
Villa 4 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Salo, Italy
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
€ 900,000
Detached villa in a very quiet and with views overlooking the hills, not far from the histor…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 420,000
In Toscolano-Maderno, in the heart of Maderno, we propose this beautiful terraced house on t…
2 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 250,000
In Gardone Riviera, in one of the most fascinating municipalities of Lake Garda, we offer a …
Villa 9 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 750 m²
€ 3,600,000
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
Villa 9 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 035 m²
€ 2,000,000
In Salò, in the beautiful Riviera dei Limoni, we find this magnificent Villa with panoramic …
3 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
3 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 420,000
In the wonderful Riviera dei Limoni, in Gardone Riviera, we offer a three-room flat in a spl…
Villa 3 room villain Gargnano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Gargnano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 740,000
In Gargnano, in the charming hamlet of Bogliaco, we offer a single villa with private garden…
2 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 265,000
In the beautiful town of Gardone Riviera, famous residence of the Vittoriale degli Italiani …
Villa 3 room villain Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m²
€ 790,000
In the beautiful setting of Toscolano - Maderno, in the hamlet of Toscolano, we offer a deta…
1 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 180,000
In Salò, in the old town centre and a few steps from the Lungolago Zanardelli and the beach,…
2 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 820,000
We are located in Gardone Riviera, in an exclusive area just a few steps from the Vittoriale…
2 room apartmentin Pulciano, Italy
2 room apartment
Pulciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 340,000
GH-LV03318. Идеальная квартира для семей с детьми с видом на озероВ идеальном месторасположе…
1 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04820-1C. Апартаменты в комплексе в городе СалоСало, в историческом центре, в нескольки…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 340,000
GH-LV04907-C1. Новый пентхаус в СалоМы предлагаем к продаже трехкомнатную квартиру на третье…
Villa 3 room villain Pulciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pulciano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 410,000
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 400,000
GH-LV03320. Идеальная квартира с видом на озероВ идеальном месторасположении рядом с озером,…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 330,000
GH-LV044446-H. Квартира в красивом здании XVIII векаЭти современные апартаменты расположены …
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 400,000
GH-LV03319. Идеальная квартира для семей с детьмиВ идеальном месторасположении рядом с озеро…
2 room apartmentin Pulciano, Italy
2 room apartment
Pulciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 425,000
GH-LV04402-A. Апартаменты в красивом здании 18 векаЭта современная квартира расположена внут…

