Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Sicily
Agrigento
Houses
Houses for sale in Agrigento, Italy
Sciacca
2
Licata
1
House
Clear all
109 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
€ 39,000
Townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana (AG) of four storeys of approx 25 sqm per…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
60 m²
€ 54,000
CASA FRANCISCO – VIA PROVENZANO/LARGO SAN GAETANO Classic Sicilian Charm …
3 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 30,000
On sale two adjacent houses already put into communication. The whole consists of ground flo…
6 room house
Bivona, Italy
2 bath
€ 1,290,000
This is a prestigious residential building surrounded by about 4,000 square meters of green,…
3 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 165,000
The ground floor with entrance from Via Bellini consists of two parking garages independent …
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 90,000
DETAILED DESCRIPTION. HISTORIC STONE HOUSE FOR SALE - The house has been restored recentl…
House
Sciacca, Italy
1 bath
€ 55,000
An independent terraced villetta close to the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). Composed of a bed…
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
45 m²
€ 7,500
A three storey townhouse in Via Tamburello of approx 15 sqm per floor for a total area of 45…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
1 bath
60 m²
€ 12,000
A three storey townhouse located in Via Bellini, Alessandria della Rocca (AG) with an area o…
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath
162 m²
€ 69,000
The ground floor of about 54 square meters consists of a kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom …
3 room house
Villafranca Sicula, Italy
2 bath
180 m²
€ 69,000
House composed of six rooms on the lower ground floor all Refined, and of two rooms on the u…
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
135 m²
€ 18,000
135 sqm, 3 beds, 2 baths, 3 floors AREA: Town Centre ADDRESS: corner of Salita Convento S…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
107 m²
€ 17,000
AREA: Town Centre ADDRESS: d Via Arfeli - Cianciana (AG) USE: independent house TYPE: Civil …
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
180 m²
€ 107,000
Villetta of 3 storeys of 60 sqm per floor approx for a total area of 180 sqm approx, compose…
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
340 m²
€ 120,000
A panoramic townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana in the Salita Regina Elena, n…
House
Cianciana, Italy
40 m²
€ 69,000
Agricultural land of approx 22850 sqm with the presence of a rural building of two storeys c…
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
82 m²
€ 0
House of approx 82 sqm and land of approx 1600 sqm with panoramic views near the Sports Grou…
House
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
60 m²
€ 39,000
House of approx 60 sqm for civil habitation, well refinded. With agricultural land with the …
3 room house
Villafranca Sicula, Italy
2 bath
€ 39,000
House in located in the Historic Town Centre of the beautiful and historic town of…
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
90 m²
€ 49,000
House of two storeys which covers a total area of 90 sqm approx. The house is in the Histori…
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 66,000
Two property units in a restored old stone house in Via Amormino, three minutes walk from ma…
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
€ 60,000
Historic corner stone house renovated in Salita Regina Elena, 1 minute walk from the square,…
2 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 15,000
A three storey townhouse in Via Bellini – Alessandria della Rocca (AG). The house cove…
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
95 m²
€ 44,000
House composed of a storeroom on the ground floor of approx 15 sqm. Living area of approx 35…
3 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
260 m²
€ 35,000
House of four storeys with 2 rooms per floor for an area of approx 65 sqm per floor. The gro…
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
70 m²
€ 27,000
A panoramic four storey townhouse (ground floor,first, second and third floor loft conversio…
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath
230 m²
€ 78,000
Panoramic house in the main street of the town. The ground floor is used as a garage of appr…
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
144 m²
€ 50,000
AREA:Town Centre – ADDRESS: Cda S. Antonino – Cianciana (AG) FLOORS: Ground,1…
2 room house
Bivona, Italy
2 bath
€ 49,000
House with panoramic land of a single storey ground floor covering an area of approx 70 sqm,…
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
€ 24,000
A three storey town house covering an area of approx 100 sqm. The house is composed of two r…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Agrigento, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map