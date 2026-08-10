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Residential properties for sale in Agrigento, Italy

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Sciacca
3
154 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Lower ground floor composed of a warehouse of approx 69 sqm all refined. On the first floor …
$58,990
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House in Cianciana, Italy
House
Cianciana, Italy
Area 40 m²
Agricultural land of approx 22850 sqm with the presence of a rural building of two storeys c…
$68,989
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3 bedroom townthouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A five storey townhouse with panoramic terrazza covering an area of approx 65 sqm per floor …
$87,096
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House located on the main piazza of Porta Palermo of Bivona (AG) of three storeys above grou…
$64,989
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3 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
3 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 540 m²
House in the Zona Espanzione of Cianciana (AG) with a structure in reinforced concrete. Comp…
$188,049
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2 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
2 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Historic corner stone house renovated in Salita Regina Elena, 1 minute walk from the square,…
$59,990
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Panoramic villetta in Contrada Marullo which covers an area of approx 100 sqm with a small o…
$108,982
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Realmonte, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Realmonte, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Panoramic seaside villa just 350 meters from the sea. The villa covers an area of approx 100…
$445,378
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3 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
3 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
A panoramic four storey townhouse (ground floor,first, second and third floor loft conversio…
$26,723
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3 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
3 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Autonomous house of four floors above ground plus attic (not habitable attic used as a stora…
$57,990
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Autonomous villa composed of 3 storeys of which the first two are well refurbishd + the loft…
$336,508
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1 bedroom house in Sciacca, Italy
1 bedroom house
Sciacca, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
An independent terraced villetta close to the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). Composed of a bed…
$54,435
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2 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
2 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Panoramic townhouse of four storeys covering an area of approx 25 sqm per floor for a total …
$38,994
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3 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
3 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
House composed of ground floor, first, second and third attic floor with panoramic view. On …
$73,240
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3 bedroom house in Villafranca Sicula, Italy
3 bedroom house
Villafranca Sicula, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House in located in the Historic Town Centre of the beautiful and historic town of Caltabell…
$38,994
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3 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
3 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A four storey townhouse covering a total area of approx 180 sqm with panoramic terrazza and …
$88,086
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2 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
2 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Panoramic three storey townhouse with large panoramic terrace covering an area of approximat…
$38,599
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3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
AREA: New area - ADDRESS: Via Toscanini – Cianciana (Ag) ROOMS: 5, plus kitchen + bathrooms.…
$68,291
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2 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
2 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
135 sqm, 3 beds, 2 baths, 3 floors AREA: Town Centre ADDRESS: corner of Salita Convento S…
$17,997
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3 bedroom townthouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
A three storey townhouse and covering an area of 30 sqm per floor with a total area of 90 sq…
$24,743
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A three storey townhouse located in Via Bellini, Alessandria della Rocca (AG) with an area o…
$11,998
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2 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
2 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
House of approx 82 sqm and land of approx 1600 sqm with panoramic views near the Sports Grou…
$207,912
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1 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
1 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land in Contrada Castellaccio with olive grove covering an area of approx 8680 sqm (5.5 tumo…
$48,992
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Two storey townhouse (ground floor and first floor) which covers an area of approx 40 sqm pe…
$15,997
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Historic stone townhouse located in the Historic Town Centre of Bivona which is just a short…
$13,998
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Via Scavuzzo n 10 - 12 Type: Townhouse Area: 79,7 m2 Layout: 3 rooms + rooftop kitc…
$42,558
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3 bedroom apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment on the second floor located in Corso Vittorio Emanuele covering an area of approx …
$79,987
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2 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
2 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A three storey townhouse in Via Tamburello of approx 15 sqm per floor for a total area of 45…
$7,423
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3 bedroom apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment in Corso Cinquemani Arcuri, Cianciana (AG) located on the ground floor, second flo…
$79,178
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3 bedroom house in Cianciana, Italy
3 bedroom house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
A three storey townhouse covering a total area of 105 sqm. The ground floor is used as a gar…
$26,996
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