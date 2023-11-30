Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agrigento, Italy

Sciacca
3
147 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana (AG) of four storeys of approx 25 sqm per…
€39,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
CASA FRANCISCO – VIA PROVENZANO/LARGO SAN GAETANO   Classic Sicilian Charm Meets Moder…
€54,000
Villa 6 rooms in Siculiana, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Siculiana, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Prestigious panoramic villa by the sea in Siculiana (AG). The panoramic sea view is guarante…
€320,000
3 room house in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
On sale two adjacent houses already put into communication. The whole consists of ground flo…
€30,000
6 room house in Bivona, Italy
6 room house
Bivona, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
This is a prestigious residential building surrounded by about 4,000 square meters of green,…
€1,29M
3 room house in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The ground floor with entrance from Via Bellini consists of two parking garages independent …
€165,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agrigento, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agrigento, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The property, located in the territory of Favara, is very close to the Aragona Caldare railw…
€280,000
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
AREA: New area - ADDRESS: Via Toscanini – Cianciana (Ag) ROOMS: 5, plus kitchen + bathrooms.…
€69,000
Apartment in Province of Agrigento, Italy
Apartment
Province of Agrigento, Italy
Area 200 m²
House composed of a ground floor which can be used for a commercial activity which covers an…
€139,000
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
DETAILED DESCRIPTION. HISTORIC STONE HOUSE FOR SALE - The house has been restored recentl…
€90,000
House in Sciacca, Italy
House
Sciacca, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
An independent terraced villetta close to the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). Composed of a bed…
€55,000
2 room house in Cianciana, Italy
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A three storey townhouse in Via Tamburello of approx 15 sqm per floor for a total area of 45…
€7,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A three storey townhouse located in Via Bellini, Alessandria della Rocca (AG) with an area o…
€12,000
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
The ground floor of about 54 square meters consists of a kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom …
€69,000
3 room house in Villafranca Sicula, Italy
3 room house
Villafranca Sicula, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
House composed of six rooms on the lower ground floor all Refined, and of two rooms on the u…
€69,000
2 room house in Cianciana, Italy
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
135 sqm, 3 beds, 2 baths, 3 floors AREA: Town Centre ADDRESS: corner of Salita Convento S…
€18,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
AREA: Town Centre ADDRESS: d Via Arfeli - Cianciana (AG) USE: independent house TYPE: Civil …
€17,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Villetta of 3 storeys of 60 sqm per floor approx for a total area of 180 sqm approx, compose…
€107,000
3 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Second and third floor apartments in the Historic Town Center of Cianciana in Salita Regina …
€150,000
2 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
€99,000
2 room apartment in Sciacca, Italy
2 room apartment
Sciacca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
€74,000
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
A panoramic townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana in the Salita Regina Elena, n…
€120,000
House in Cianciana, Italy
House
Cianciana, Italy
Area 40 m²
Agricultural land of approx 22850 sqm with the presence of a rural building of two storeys c…
€69,000
2 room house in Cianciana, Italy
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
House of approx 82 sqm and land of approx 1600 sqm with panoramic views near the Sports Grou…
€0
House in Cianciana, Italy
House
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
House of approx 60 sqm for civil habitation, well refinded. With agricultural land with the …
€39,000
3 room house in Villafranca Sicula, Italy
3 room house
Villafranca Sicula, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
  House in located in the Historic Town Centre of the beautiful and historic town of Calt…
€39,000
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
House of two storeys which covers a total area of 90 sqm approx. The house is in the Histori…
€49,000
3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Two property units in a restored old stone house in Via Amormino, three minutes walk from ma…
€66,000
2 room house in Cianciana, Italy
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Historic corner stone house renovated in Salita Regina Elena, 1 minute walk from the square,…
€60,000
2 room house in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A three storey townhouse in Via Bellini – Alessandria della Rocca (AG). The house covers an …
€15,000
