Villas for sale in Agrigento, Italy

19 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Siculiana, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Siculiana, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Prestigious panoramic villa by the sea in Siculiana (AG). The panoramic sea view is guarante…
€320,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agrigento, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agrigento, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The property, located in the territory of Favara, is very close to the Aragona Caldare railw…
€280,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Villetta of 3 storeys of 60 sqm per floor approx for a total area of 180 sqm approx, compose…
€107,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Villetta of about 100 square meters + covered veranda of about 10 square meters, and land of…
€110,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Panoramic villetta in Contrada Marullo which covers an area of approx 100 sqm with a small o…
€109,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Villa of approx 220 sqm on 2 floors situated in the Via Ugo Foscolo area of Cianciana (AG), …
€249,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Country house covering an area of approx 60 sqm in rustic style located in Contrada Petraro …
€29,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Independent house of about 300 square meters in Via Don Luigi Sturzo (Cda Marullo) with a pa…
€190,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Autonomous villa composed of 3 storeys of which the first two are well refurbishd + the loft…
€340,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Building of three elevations above ground of about 130 sqm per floor and with it's own land.…
€195,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Siculiana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siculiana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Panoramic seaside villa just 350 meters from the sea. The villa covers an area of approx 100…
€450,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
€240,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Ferraria– Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF:House and Land …
€70,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Villa and land located in Piazza Gugliermo Marconi – Alessandria della Rocca (AG). The villa…
€190,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Siculiana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siculiana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Panoramic seaside villa just 350 meters from the sea. The villa covers an area of approx 100…
€450,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Sicilian Villa perched on a hill with 360 degree unspoiled views and a twenty minute drive t…
€125,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sciacca, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sciacca, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Independant semi-detached villa located in Via San Marco 26, 92019, Sciacca. 500 meters from…
€300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Italy, Cianciana.Sicily, 4 rooms, 160 m2, CDA Petraro, Villa, built in: 2021 On a hillsid…
€300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Licata, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Licata, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Renovated and enlarged 15 years ago, this old dammuso is located in Contrada Penna, a typica…
€970,000
