UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Agrigento
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Agrigento, Italy
Townhouse
Clear all
40 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2
2
100 m²
Townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana (AG) of four storeys of approx 25 sqm per…
€39,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2
2
60 m²
CASA FRANCISCO – VIA PROVENZANO/LARGO SAN GAETANO Classic Sicilian Charm Meets Moder…
€54,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2
1
60 m²
A three storey townhouse located in Via Bellini, Alessandria della Rocca (AG) with an area o…
€12,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2
2
107 m²
AREA: Town Centre ADDRESS: d Via Arfeli - Cianciana (AG) USE: independent house TYPE: Civil …
€17,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2
2
45 m²
A three storey townhouse in Via Tamburello of approach 15 sqm per floor for a total area of …
€7,500
1
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3
3
140 m²
AREA:Town Centre – ADDRESS: Via Calderai – Cianciana (AG) FLOORS: Ground, 1st, 2nd and 3r…
€27,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2
2
80 m²
A three storey townhouse which covers a total area of approx 80 sqm. The house is located in…
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Villafranca Sicula, Italy
3
3
200 m²
Ground floor divided into three rooms, one of which is intended as a garage. The ground floo…
€57,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3
3
150 m²
Panoramic house in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana, a few steps from the main …
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3
2
A four storey townhouse in the heart of the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana located at the…
€49,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3
3
200 m²
A three storey townhouse which covers a total area of 200 sqm approx. The house is composed …
€39,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3
3
Autonomous house of four floors above ground plus attic (not habitable attic used as a stora…
€58,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2
2
100 m²
Panoramic townhouse of four storeys covering an area of approx 25 sqm per floor for a total …
€39,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3
2
160 m²
House in Via Martorana and Cortile Martorana which faces out onto the two streets. Composed …
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3
3
224 m²
Panoramic house of 4 elevations above ground of about 56 sq m per floor for a total of about…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
1
1
36 m²
Two storey town house in Corso Cinquemaani Arcuri. The ground floor is composed of a single …
€7,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
1
1
42 m²
Two storey townhouse located in Via Paternò On the ground floor we find a kitchen and a bath…
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3
2
280 m²
House which faces out onto two streets. On the street Via San Bartolomeo there is a storey u…
€78,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2
2
150 m²
House located on the main piazza of Porta Palermo of Bivona (AG) of three storeys above grou…
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2
2
100 m²
House composed of three storeys – first floor, second and third floor for a total area of ap…
€38,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2
2
100 m²
Two storey townhouse (ground floor and first floor) which covers an area of approx 50 sqm pe…
€19,900
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3
2
90 m²
Historic townhouse located in the Historic Town Centre of Bivona which is just a short walk …
€18,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2
2
80 m²
Two storey townhouse (ground floor and first floor) which covers an area of approx 40 sqm pe…
€16,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2
2
80 m²
Historic stone townhouse located in the Historic Town Centre of Bivona which is just a short…
€14,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2
2
House near the main piazza of the town in Via Cuffaro, three storey townhouse covering an ar…
€29,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3
3
250 m²
A three storey townhouse which covers an area of 100 sqm approx per floor for a total area o…
€64,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
1
1
46 m²
A two storey town house covering approx 23 sqm per floor plus attic for a total area of appr…
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3
3
150 m²
A two storey townhouse covering an area of 150 sqm approx total. The ground floor is compose…
€49,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3
2
90 m²
A three storey townhouse and covering an area of 30 sqm per floor with a total area of 90 sq…
€25,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2
2
Sometimes called "Casa delle Porte Azzurre" or House with the Blue Doors, Studio Sicilia was…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Agrigento, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL