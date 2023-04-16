Germany
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Germany
New houses in Germany
All new buildings in Germany
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Germany
Residential
Apartment in Germany
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Germany
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Land in Germany
Luxury Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Commercial
All commercial properties in Germany
Shop
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Germany
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Germany
Bavaria
Munich
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Munich, Germany
Apartment
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 350,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
2 room apartment
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
A bright and conveniently designed 2-room apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a well-ke…
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 500,000
This spacious apartment of about 46 m ² is located on the 5th floor of a well-kept house bui…
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
99 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,300,000
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 825,000
3 bedroom apartment in Munich with two balconies and with bright rooms. In the apartment:…
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,290,000
3-room spacious apartment with a balcony in a new house in Munich - the Pasing area. In the …
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 620,000
This quiet and spacious 2-room apartment with a balcony is located just a few minutes from L…
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 349,900
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
4 room apartment
Munich, Germany
€ 2,850,000
The apartment convinces with the proximity to the Isar, with brightness, thanks to floor-to…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
€ 3,500,000
This extraordinary penthouse with spectacular views over the Ammersee is located in an exclu…
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
5 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Free with by agreement Year bu…
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
125 m²
€ 1,100,000
To your attention is an apartment with a panoramic terrace and winter garden Living area: 1…
6 room apartment
Munich, Germany
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
207 m²
€ 2,495,000
Buying real estate is something special. With its own real estate, set the course for the fu…
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
307 m²
€ 3,800,000
These beautiful apartments occupy the whole ground floor of the building in the prestigious…
4 room apartment
Munich, Germany
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
260 m²
€ 5,500,000
Luxurious villa located in the prestigious urbanization of Deesa de Campoamor, Mile Palmeras…
Properties features in Munich, Germany
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map