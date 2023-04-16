Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lower Saxony, Germany

1 room studio apartmentin Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hanover, Germany
1 Number of rooms 40 m² Number of floors 5
€ 305,000
1 bedroom apartment with a terrace in the central area of Hanover - Nordstadt. Classic, hig…
2 room apartmentin Velber, Germany
2 room apartment
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms 69 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time it is deliberatel…
Condo 2 roomsin Velber, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms 53 m² Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
New 2-room apartment in the attractive quarter of Hanover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
Condo 3 roomsin Oerie, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Oerie, Germany
3 Number of rooms 90 m² Number of floors 4
€ 500,900
The proposed 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a new b…
1 room studio apartmentin Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 Number of rooms 36 m² Number of floors 6
€ 160,000

