1
Germany
Hesse
Frankfurt
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Frankfurt, Germany
9 properties total found
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 670,000
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 760,000
apartments with excellent finishes and compact layout for an affordable price with a central…
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 645,000
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
Number of floors 27
€ 650,000
Height – is one of the symbols of Frankfurt on Main. Glazing from floor to ceiling in all li…
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 495,000
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 600,960
2-room apartment with a loggia on the 3rd floor of the central area of Frankfurt am Main. …
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms
220 m²
€ 3,100,000
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,860,900
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
253 m²
€ 1,980,000
This lovely modern penthouse is in Frankfurt am Main, within walking distance of the Old Op…
