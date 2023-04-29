Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Frankfurt, Germany

3 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 670,000
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 53 m² Number of floors 20
€ 760,000
apartments with excellent finishes and compact layout for an affordable price with a central…
Condo 3 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 5
€ 645,000
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 54 m² Number of floors 27
€ 650,000
Height – is one of the symbols of Frankfurt on Main. Glazing from floor to ceiling in all li…
Condo 2 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 6
€ 495,000
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 64 m² Number of floors 5
€ 600,960
2-room apartment with a loggia on the 3rd floor of the central area of Frankfurt am Main. …
Penthouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 3,100,000
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,860,900
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
253 m²
€ 1,980,000
This lovely modern penthouse is in Frankfurt am Main, within walking distance of the Old Op…

