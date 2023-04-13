Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

House To archive
750 properties total found
9 room housein Le Thor, France
9 room house
Le Thor, France
10 Number of rooms 580 m²
Price on request
6 room housein Avignon, France
6 room house
Avignon, France
6 Number of rooms 341 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villain Sainte-Maxime, France
Villa 4 room villa
Sainte-Maxime, France
1 bath 180 m²
€ 2,995,000
Beautiful 5-room villa with swimming pool and sea view over the village of Saint-Tropez for …
Villa Villain Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
€ 4,200,000
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
Villa 5 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
573 m²
€ 4,950,000
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
Villa 9 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 9 room villa
Grimaud, France
540 m²
€ 3,074,000
In a gated community, not far from the beaches, family villa to be entirely renovated. The …
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
196 m²
€ 6,800,000
In Saint-Tropez, this Provençal bastide for sale, with an 8336 m² garden, offers a typical l…
Villa 6 room villain Ramatuelle, France
Villa 6 room villa
Ramatuelle, France
290 m²
€ 5,900,000
Discover for sale this contemporary house full of charm with a garden of 1400 m², available …
Villa 6 room villain Le Cannet, France
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
570 m²
€ 2,950,000
In a quiet and green area of ​​Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
Villa 4 room villain Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
200 m²
€ 2,590,000
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
Villa 6 room villain Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
215 m²
€ 1,390,000
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
Villa Villain Nice, France
Villa Villa
Nice, France
300 m²
€ 7,900,000
In the heart of Nice Mont-Boron, fabulous property built by the famous architect Marcel Bias…
Villa 5 room villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
382 m²
€ 5,900,000
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
Villa 4 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
178 m²
€ 1,295,000
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house ha…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Mougins, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
390 m²
€ 5,500,000
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…
Villa 3 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 3 room villa
Mougins, France
150 m²
€ 815,000
Charming villa on a flat plot of land of more than 1400 sqm at the gates of Cannes. The…
Villa 4 room villain Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
290 m²
€ 1,850,000
Ideally situated nearby stores in a peaceful environment and on a flat land, this newly buil…
Villa 3 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
220 m²
€ 2,968,000
On the heights of the Croix des Gardes with a panoramic sea view, exceptional corner apartme…
Villa 3 room villain Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 3 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
120 m²
€ 3,300,000
Located in the heart of the village of Saint-Tropez in one of the most highly sought after a…
Villa 5 room villain Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 5 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
220 m²
€ 1,390,000
Situated in a quiet residential area, beautiful villa with an open view and south-west expos…
Villa Villain Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
140 m²
€ 1,260,000
Typical Nice house with lots of charm, located in the most beautiful area of the village of …
Villa 6 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 6 room villa
Grimaud, France
1 bath 284 m²
€ 11,000,000
Magnificent waterfront property in Grimaud with panoramic views of the sea and Saint-Tropez.…
Villa 3 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 3 room villa
Grimaud, France
1 bath 100 m²
€ 892,500
GRIMAUD: VILLA LOCATED NEAR THE BEACHES AND GOLF OF BEAUVALLON: This Provençal style villa …
Villa 6 room villain Antibes, France
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
216 m²
€ 1,550,000
Located in a beautiful location in Antibes, this luxury property offers magnificent views of…
Villa 4 room villain Saint-Jeannet, France
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jeannet, France
197 m²
€ 1,950,000
Saint-Jeannet is a village located in the Alpes Maritimes department, in the Provence Alpes …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
480 m²
€ 4,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this splendid property with its n…
Villa 4 room villain Montauroux, France
Villa 4 room villa
Montauroux, France
230 m²
€ 880,000
Situated in a domain, beautiful provencal villa renovated with taste, offering very nice vol…
Villa 3 room villain Nice, France
Villa 3 room villa
Nice, France
270 m²
€ 2,890,000
Superb modern villa with high-quality amenities designed by architect Jean-Paul Gomis, situa…
Villa 4 room villain Le Tignet, France
Villa 4 room villa
Le Tignet, France
304 m²
€ 3,290,000
Sole Agent: This unique and wonderfully private residence sits in a generous park of approx.…
Villa 4 room villain Mouans-Sartoux, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mouans-Sartoux, France
200 m²
€ 2,350,000
Halfway between the villages of Valbonne, Mougins and Plascassier, this charming Provencal M…

Properties features in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

