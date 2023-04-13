France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Metropolitan France
Houses
Houses for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Grasse
466
Draguignan
142
Nice
95
Antibes
24
Vallauris
19
Apt
4
Avignon
4
Saint-Raphael
4
Brignoles
2
Roquebrune-sur-Argens
2
Beausoleil
1
Digne-les-Bains
1
Frejus
1
Toulon
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
750 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
9 room house
Le Thor, France
10 Number of rooms
580 m²
Price on request
6 room house
Avignon, France
6 Number of rooms
341 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Sainte-Maxime, France
1 bath
180 m²
€ 2,995,000
Beautiful 5-room villa with swimming pool and sea view over the village of Saint-Tropez for …
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
€ 4,200,000
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
573 m²
€ 4,950,000
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
Villa 9 room villa
Grimaud, France
540 m²
€ 3,074,000
In a gated community, not far from the beaches, family villa to be entirely renovated. The …
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
196 m²
€ 6,800,000
In Saint-Tropez, this Provençal bastide for sale, with an 8336 m² garden, offers a typical l…
Villa 6 room villa
Ramatuelle, France
290 m²
€ 5,900,000
Discover for sale this contemporary house full of charm with a garden of 1400 m², available …
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
570 m²
€ 2,950,000
In a quiet and green area of Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
200 m²
€ 2,590,000
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
215 m²
€ 1,390,000
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
Villa Villa
Nice, France
300 m²
€ 7,900,000
In the heart of Nice Mont-Boron, fabulous property built by the famous architect Marcel Bias…
Villa 5 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
382 m²
€ 5,900,000
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
178 m²
€ 1,295,000
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house ha…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
390 m²
€ 5,500,000
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…
Villa 3 room villa
Mougins, France
150 m²
€ 815,000
Charming villa on a flat plot of land of more than 1400 sqm at the gates of Cannes. The…
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
290 m²
€ 1,850,000
Ideally situated nearby stores in a peaceful environment and on a flat land, this newly buil…
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
220 m²
€ 2,968,000
On the heights of the Croix des Gardes with a panoramic sea view, exceptional corner apartme…
Villa 3 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
120 m²
€ 3,300,000
Located in the heart of the village of Saint-Tropez in one of the most highly sought after a…
Villa 5 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
220 m²
€ 1,390,000
Situated in a quiet residential area, beautiful villa with an open view and south-west expos…
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
140 m²
€ 1,260,000
Typical Nice house with lots of charm, located in the most beautiful area of the village of …
Villa 6 room villa
Grimaud, France
1 bath
284 m²
€ 11,000,000
Magnificent waterfront property in Grimaud with panoramic views of the sea and Saint-Tropez.…
Villa 3 room villa
Grimaud, France
1 bath
100 m²
€ 892,500
GRIMAUD: VILLA LOCATED NEAR THE BEACHES AND GOLF OF BEAUVALLON: This Provençal style villa …
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
216 m²
€ 1,550,000
Located in a beautiful location in Antibes, this luxury property offers magnificent views of…
Villa 4 room villa
Saint-Jeannet, France
197 m²
€ 1,950,000
Saint-Jeannet is a village located in the Alpes Maritimes department, in the Provence Alpes …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
480 m²
€ 4,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this splendid property with its n…
Villa 4 room villa
Montauroux, France
230 m²
€ 880,000
Situated in a domain, beautiful provencal villa renovated with taste, offering very nice vol…
Villa 3 room villa
Nice, France
270 m²
€ 2,890,000
Superb modern villa with high-quality amenities designed by architect Jean-Paul Gomis, situa…
Villa 4 room villa
Le Tignet, France
304 m²
€ 3,290,000
Sole Agent: This unique and wonderfully private residence sits in a generous park of approx.…
Villa 4 room villa
Mouans-Sartoux, France
200 m²
€ 2,350,000
Halfway between the villages of Valbonne, Mougins and Plascassier, this charming Provencal M…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
25
Properties features in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map