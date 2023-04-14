Houses for sale in Nice, France

France
95 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
382 m²
€ 5,900,000
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
Villa 9 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
595 m²
€ 19,500,000
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is located on a peninsula next to Beaulieu-sur-Mer and Villefranche-su…
Villa 5 room villa
Eze, France
220 m²
€ 2,980,000
Could your new home be in Eze (Eze)? This beautiful villa, now for sale, is definitely worth…
Villa 3 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
200 m²
€ 3,900,000
Situated in the Hameau residential area, this new beautiful stone property offers a stunning…
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
€ 4,950,000
This stunning, fully furnished, five bedroom chalet is located in prime location, in the cen…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
470 m²
€ 9,700,000
JOINT SOLE AGENT. This property with luxurious fittings offers a magnificent panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
250 m²
€ 4,500,000
In the heart of the distinguished Cap Martin, new villa with high-end materials and finishes…
Villa 3 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
€ 3,950,000
In a private and residential area, beautiful stone villa with sea view. The property opens o…
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
198 m²
€ 5,125,000
Ideal location close to Monaco in the very heart of Cap Martin in a quiet neighborhood for t…
Villa 4 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
210 m²
€ 1,595,000
Located in the heart of a gated and secured domain, semi-detached villa of approximately 210…
Villa 6 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
292 m²
€ 6,300,000
Inside a closed domain. This superb dominant contemporary villa enjoys a panoramic view from…
Villa 3 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
165 m²
€ 1,490,000
CHARMING VILLA ROQUEBRUNE CAP MARTIN : Find this charming villa 5mn from Monaco a…
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
230 m²
€ 2,190,000
This unique villa in Roquebrune Cap Martin, is now for sale. The villa offers a large 230 sq…
Villa 4 room villa
Eze, France
321 m²
€ 3,900,000
Beautiful modern 4-bedroom villa with panoramic sea views. The 321 sqm villa includes a spac…
Villa 3 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
134 m²
€ 2,490,000
If living in St Jean Cap Ferrat appeals to you, have a look at this unique house to renovate…
Villa 6 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
306 m²
€ 2,995,000
This beautiful house of about 306m2 located in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin is composed of a ground…
Villa 5 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
400 m²
€ 7,500,000
Magnificent villa on the heights of Villefranche-sur-Mer, offering panoramic sea views over …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
550 m²
€ 17,900,000
Exceptional property from the 1900s / 1910s with 550 sq. m offering an enchanting panorama o…
Villa 4 room villa
Eze, France
420 m²
€ 9,800,000
Magnificent contemporary villa with a breathtaking panoramic sea view. This elegant villa is…
Villa 4 room villa
Eze, France
220 m²
€ 2,950,000
Just a few steps from the sea, this beautiful renovated Nice house holds 3 bedrooms plus 2 b…
Villa 4 room villa
Beausoleil, France
201 m²
€ 6,900,000
Facing Monaco, the villa benefits from an excellent geographical location: it is only a few …
Villa 5 room villa
Beausoleil, France
430 m²
€ 15,000,000
Exclusivity Ideally located near the center of Monaco by foot, the Monte-Carlo Te…
Villa 9 room villa
Cap-d Ail, France
791 m²
€ 32,000,000
Located near Monaco, in Cap d'Ail, this captivating contemporary villa is now for sale. At…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Peone, France
1 080 m²
€ 6,500,000
The Chalet is ideally located, close to the heart of the town, just a few minutes walk to th…
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
260 m²
€ 4,500,000
This charming villa is now for sale- family house situated in a very quiet and privileged po…
Villa 3 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
158 m²
€ 3,950,000
Nestled in Roquebrune Cap Martin (Les Hameau), this outstanding villa is now for sale. It is…
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
280 m²
€ 5,830,000
This prestigious villa in Roquebrune Cap Martin, is now for sale. The villa faces the sea. T…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
306 m²
€ 2,995,000
This villa in Roquebrune Cap Martin is now for sale. Waste no time in viewing this truly s…
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
284 m²
€ 3,900,000
Now for sale, this remarkable modern villa was built in 2020 and is located in Roquebrune Ca…
Villa 5 room villa
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
197 m²
€ 2,500,000
Does living in Beaulieu Sur Mer (city center) appeal to you? Have a look at this exceptional…
