Residential properties for sale in Nice, France

Beausoleil
4
154 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
80 m²
€ 2,250,000
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
Villa 5 room villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
382 m²
€ 5,900,000
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
3 room apartmentin Cap-d Ail, France
3 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
87 m²
€ 1,800,000
Magnificent new apartment of about 87 sqm located in a former palace in the residential dist…
Villa 9 room villain Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 9 room villa
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
595 m²
€ 19,500,000
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is located on a peninsula next to Beaulieu-sur-Mer and Villefranche-su…
2 room apartmentin Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
2 room apartment
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
69 m²
€ 1,900,000
In Roquebrune Cap Martin, this apartment for sale, located on the 2nd floor of a recent buil…
Villa 5 room villain Eze, France
Villa 5 room villa
Eze, France
220 m²
€ 2,980,000
Could your new home be in Eze (Eze)? This beautiful villa, now for sale, is definitely worth…
3 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
96 m²
€ 1,390,000
Located in Beausoleil, at the gates of Monaco, discover new exceptional residence. You will …
3 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
100 m²
€ 1,960,000
Located in Beausoleil, at the gates of Monaco, discover new exceptional residence. You will …
4 room apartmentin Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
4 room apartment
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
202 m²
€ 5,250,000
Ideally located in a new luxurious residence in a quiet and secure environment in the center…
Villa 3 room villain Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 3 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
200 m²
€ 3,900,000
Situated in the Hameau residential area, this new beautiful stone property offers a stunning…
3 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
97 m²
€ 1,960,000
Envision your new life overlooking a legendary bay. Like a balcony crowning the infinit…
3 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
96 m²
€ 1,390,000
Envision your new life overlooking a legendary bay. Like a balcony crowning the infinit…
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
€ 4,950,000
This stunning, fully furnished, five bedroom chalet is located in prime location, in the cen…
2 room apartmentin Cap-d Ail, France
2 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
€ 1,550,000
Cap d'Ail MALA: Located in the splendid XIXth century Residence "EDEN RESIDENCE" magni…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
470 m²
€ 9,700,000
JOINT SOLE AGENT. This property with luxurious fittings offers a magnificent panoramic sea v…
Villa 3 room villain Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 3 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
€ 3,950,000
In a private and residential area, beautiful stone villa with sea view. The property opens o…
Villa 4 room villain Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
250 m²
€ 4,500,000
In the heart of the distinguished Cap Martin, new villa with high-end materials and finishes…
Villa 4 room villain Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
198 m²
€ 5,125,000
Ideal location close to Monaco in the very heart of Cap Martin in a quiet neighborhood for t…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
272 m²
€ 3,200,000
This unique penthouse, built in 1970, can be found in the wonderful town of Roquebrune Cap M…
Villa 4 room villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 4 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
210 m²
€ 1,595,000
Located in the heart of a gated and secured domain, semi-detached villa of approximately 210…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
137 m²
€ 1,935,000
This beautiful penthouse in Beausoleil, built in 2021, is now for sale. The property's surro…
3 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
137 m²
€ 1,925,000
Built in 2021, this triplex is a rare gem, now for sale in the high demand area of Beausolei…
Villa 6 room villain Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
292 m²
€ 6,300,000
Inside a closed domain. This superb dominant contemporary villa enjoys a panoramic view from…
Villa 3 room villain Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 3 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
165 m²
€ 1,490,000
CHARMING VILLA ROQUEBRUNE CAP MARTIN : Find this charming villa 5mn from Monaco a…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
148 m²
€ 2,290,000
Triplex for sale in Beausoleil, located on the 8th floor of a new building with elevator, fr…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
131 m²
€ 1,980,000
Take a look at this charming duplex, built in 2021, for sale in the high demand area of Beau…
4 room apartmentin Cap-d Ail, France
4 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
108 m²
€ 1,920,000
Take a look at this beautiful flat for sale, built in 2000: a rare opportunity in the high d…
Villa 4 room villain Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 4 room villa
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
230 m²
€ 2,190,000
This unique villa in Roquebrune Cap Martin, is now for sale. The villa offers a large 230 sq…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
265 m²
€ 2,990,000
This exceptional penthouse, located in the lovely town of Beausoleil (near Monaco), in a pre…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cap-d Ail, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
220 m²
€ 3,600,000
This exceptional penthouse in Cap D Ail, MONACO, is now for sale. The property's charm is he…

