Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Paris
4
Arrondissement of Nanterre
1
Nogent-sur-Marne
1
House To archive
Clear all
51 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Paris, France
Villa 4 room villa
Paris, France
125 m²
€ 1,780,000
For sale, a house of 125 square meters with a 10 square meter terrace. Near the Canal Saint …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Paris, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
450 m²
€ 2,310,000
Near Provins, about 1h15 from Paris, a magnificent property entirely restored of 450sqm in p…
Villa 5 room villain Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Villa 5 room villa
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
1 bath 349 m²
€ 5,650,000
Just a few meters from the stunning gardens of the Bois de Boulogne and from the enjoyable J…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
800 m²
€ 7,400,000
A rare location!    Charming Castle of the late XIX century “Belle époque” in the prestigiou…
Housein Paris, France
House
Paris, France
2 000 m²
€ 22,000,000
France Paris Unique Palace in the center of Paris Unique Palace of the late 19th century in …
Villa Villain Paris, France
Villa Villa
Paris, France
850 m²
€ 5,500,000
France.Paris Magnificent villa with Art Deco Unique Beach on the shores of Lake Angen, 15 km…
Villa Villain Paris, France
Villa Villa
Paris, France
640 m²
€ 2,850,000
 France Paris Chic villa near Versailles A rare estate after a high-quality restoration, a n…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
900 m²
€ 4,700,000
France Suburb of Paris, g. Fontaineblelo Elegant castle of the late XVIII century. An elegan…
Housein Paris, France
House
Paris, France
470 m²
€ 19,000,000
France Paris Royal Villa Palace Villa Palace, owned by one of the royal families of Europe, …
Villa Villain Paris, France
Villa Villa
Paris, France
1 600 m²
€ 9,800,000
France Paris Villa Palace near Versailles A unique modern villa-palace in the 0.5ga landscap…
Housein Paris, France
House
Paris, France
800 m²
€ 8,600,000
France. Paris Mansion next to the Monso Park Magnificent mansion of the late 19th century in…
Housein Paris, France
House
Paris, France
650 m²
€ 12,800,000
France. Paris Mansion 5 minutes from the Champs Elysees Beautiful mansion after high-quality…
Housein Paris, France
House
Paris, France
850 m²
€ 39,900,000
France.Paris, 7th district A unique mansion with a park A unique mansion in the most prestig…
Villa Villain Paris, France
Villa Villa
Paris, France
1 100 m²
€ 40,000,000
France.Paris Palace-style villa Unique, luxurious palace-style villa with Ritz hotel design.…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
1 200 m²
€ 3,700,000
France 50 km from Paris Historic Castle Unique historical castle of the 18th century after a…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
800 m²
€ 2,400,000
France 50 km from Paris Elegant castle of the 19th century Elegant castle of the 19th centur…
Housein Paris, France
House
Paris, France
1 050 m²
€ 26,780,000
France.Paris Mansion 1050m2 with the Elegant Mansion Garden a few meters from the Boulogne F…
Housein Paris, France
House
Paris, France
600 m²
€ 7,500,000
France Paris Mansion, 5 km from the Champs Elysees, Cozy mansion in the prestigious, near su…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
410 m²
€ 5,250,000
France Paris Castle near the Beautiful Nature Reserve, a small castle in the nearest suburb …
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
600 m²
€ 2,650,000
France.Paris Castle with a 11 ha park Elegant castle 70 km from Paris and 30 min drive from …
Housein Paris, France
House
Paris, France
600 m²
€ 2,600,000
France Paris Mansion with an Elegant mansion pool in the nearest suburb of Paris - in the ar…
Villa Villain Paris, France
Villa Villa
Paris, France
500 m²
€ 4,200,000
France.Paris Villa in an elite residence Very cozy villa in an elite, closed, private reside…
9 room housein Paris, France
9 room house
Paris, France
10 Number of rooms 545 m²
€ 6,950,000
France Paris Mansion in the Park Rare offer! A cozy mansion in the territory of the Montouet…
Housein Paris, France
House
Paris, France
1 000 m²
€ 50,000,000
France.Paris Mansion next to the Unique Mansion Park in the Golden Triangle of the prestigio…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
5 000 m²
€ 10,000,000
France. Paris 18th Century Castle for the Elegant Castle of the late 18th century, a monumen…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
3 500 m²
€ 13,500,000
France. Paris Gothic castle for the hotel Rare Gothic castle - an architectural monument 30 …
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
4 200 m²
€ 4,900,000
France. Paris 19th-century castle for the hotel Castle of the late 19th century for a hotel …
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
900 m²
€ 2,910,000
France. Paris 18th century castle for the Elegant three-story castle of the late 18th centur…
Housein Paris, France
House
Paris, France
610 m²
€ 4,950,000
France Mansion in the suburbs of Paris Elegant mansion in the immediate vicinity of Paris - …
9 room housein Paris, France
9 room house
Paris, France
10 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 13,800,000
France Mansion with private park Elegant mansion - Art Deco estate, a copy of the cottage J.…

Properties features in Ile-de-France, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir