Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Zagreb
Villas
Villas for sale in Zagreb, Croatia
Villa
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 9 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Salad, Srebrnjak Detached urban villa of 400 m2 on a plot of 700 m2, built in 2023.The urba…
Villa 6 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
532 m²
€ 980,000
Disturbance A beautiful villa with a total area of 532m2, built in 1994. on a plot of 2800m…
Villa 3 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 880,000
Maksimir, a Jordanian A beautiful three-room apartment of 185 m2 NKP on the second floor of…
Villa 4 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
152 m²
€ 664,367
Maksimir, Gornji Bukovac A four-room apartment with a living area of 139.34 m2 on the fir…
Villa 4 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
118 m²
€ 516,285
Maksimir, Gornji Bukovac A four-room apartment with a living area of 106.48 m2 on the sec…
Villa 3 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 329,619
Maksimir, Gornji Bukovac Three-room apartment with a living area of 63.48 m2 on the groun…
Villa 3 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
99 m²
€ 387,965
Maksimir, Gornji Bukovac Three-room apartment with a living area of 73.50 m2 on the groun…
Villa 4 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
137 m²
€ 479,000
Maksimir, Rome Luxurious four-room apartment with a total gross floor area of 137.46 m2 o…
Villa 5 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
€ 218,300
Gornja Dubrava Beautifully lit five bedroom apartment with a total area of 121.94 m2 (apart…
Villa 4 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
425 m²
Price on request
Pantovčak Luxury and modern family villa with pool with a total living area of 425 m2, on…
Villa 6 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
€ 1,300,000
Zelengaj Beautiful family house of 400m2 on a plot of 1600m2. The house was built in 2008. …
Properties features in Zagreb, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map