Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Krapina-Zagorje County
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

Opcina Krapinske Toplice
3
Donja Stubica
1
Grad Donja Stubica
1
Grad Klanjec
1
Grad Oroslavje
1
Grad Zabok
1
Opcina Veliko Trgovisce
1
Oroslavje
1
House To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
2 room housein Lucelnica Tomasevecka, Croatia
2 room house
Lucelnica Tomasevecka, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
I25254 Police
3 room housein Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
3 room house
Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 125,000
I25255 Toplička ulica 16, Krapinske Toplice
3 room housein Opcina Stubicke Toplice, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Stubicke Toplice, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 350,000
I25297 Pila
7 room housein Pustodol, Croatia
7 room house
Pustodol, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 690,000
I25242 Pustodol
5 room housein Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
A three-story commercial-residential facility with an area of 700 m2, located on a plot of 6…
5 room housein Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
I25160 Gajeva
7 room housein Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
7 room house
Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 159 m² Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
SALE, HOUSE, SAINT IVAN ZAČRETJE, OPPORTUNITY!Family house/cottage near Roses Designer Outle…
2 room housein Turnisce Desinicko, Croatia
2 room house
Turnisce Desinicko, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 84,000
I24684 Ivanić Desinički
2 room housein Turnisce Desinicko, Croatia
2 room house
Turnisce Desinicko, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 84,000
I24685 Ivanić Desinički
2 room housein Turnisce Desinicko, Croatia
2 room house
Turnisce Desinicko, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 85,000
I24686 Ivanić Desinički
5 room housein Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 148 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
I24436 Sveti Križ
5 room housein Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 95,000
Hrvatsko Zagorje, Tuheljske toplice   A family house with an area of 200m2 on a plot with …
6 room housein Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
I23816 Stubička cesta
Housein Krizance, Croatia
House
Krizance, Croatia
360 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
I23533 Mirkovec
4 room housein Dubrava Zabocka, Croatia
4 room house
Dubrava Zabocka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 984 m² Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
I22875 Dubrava Zabočka
5 room housein Dubrovcan, Croatia
5 room house
Dubrovcan, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 219,000
I22769 Dubrovčan
4 room housein Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
4 room house
Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 75,000
Krapinske toplice, Ribnjak str Detached family house of 120 m2 on a plot of 349 m2 built in…
4 room housein Jurjevec, Croatia
4 room house
Jurjevec, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m²
€ 1
Property in nature, villa with a large garden not far from Zagreb, Sveti Križ Začretje,This …

Properties features in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir