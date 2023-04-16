Croatia
Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Zapresic, Croatia
13 properties total found
House
Luznica, Croatia
456 m²
€ 550,000
I25204 Lužnička ulica 38
5 room house
Zapresic, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
371 m²
€ 375,000
I24896 Ulica Ilije Gregorića
2 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
131 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 137,000
I24356 Botinec
6 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 238,000
I23988 Lučko
6 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
I23943 Rušišćak
5 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
206 m²
€ 330,000
Neighbor, house with divine view! A nice family house with a total area of 206 m2, on a p…
5 room house
Zapresic, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
285 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 359,000
I23599 Pavla Lončara
6 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
192 m²
€ 265,000
Stenjevec, Štrokinec Street Family house of 192 m2 on a plot of 425 m2. The house consists …
6 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
287 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
I22772 Pogačićeva
6 room house
Hrusevec Kupljenski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
I22285 Matije Gupca
6 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 310,000
Podsused, near Kovinska Street Excellent detached house with a gross area of 300 m2 on a pl…
7 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
361 m²
€ 440,000
Bizek Detached house built in 1980 / reconstructed in 2000 in 3 above-ground floors with…
5 room house
Luznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
337 m²
€ 360,001
I20733 Zaprešić
