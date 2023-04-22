Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Zadar County
Grad Zadar
Villas
Villas for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa
Clear all
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
209 m²
€ 1,150,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 209m2 (gross area 536m2) on the ground floor…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
235 m²
€ 1,500,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious comfortable four-room penthouse NKP 235m2 on the 2nd floor of an ur…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
92 m²
€ 550,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable three-room apartment of 91.50m2 on the 1st floor of an…
Villa 2 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
59 m²
€ 390,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable two-room apartment of 58.50 m2 on the 1st floor of an …
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
€ 1,500,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious comfortable four-room penthouse NKP 240m2 on the 2nd floor of an…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
208 m²
€ 1,230,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 208m2 (gross area 532m2) on the ground floor…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
202 m²
€ 1,270,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 202 m2 (gross area 517 m2) on the ground flo…
Villa 5 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
6 bath
730 m²
€ 820,000
Check out this stunning villa in the most historical Zadar, the most historical city in cent…
Villa 3 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
3 bath
180 m²
€ 850,000
Zadar is one of the most dominant locations on the Adriatic coastline that will absolutely b…
Villa 5 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
4 bath
210 m²
€ 1,000,000
Check out this fascinating contemporary piece of architecture that is located in Zadar, one …
Properties features in Grad Zadar, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map