Villas for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

Villa 4 room villa in Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 209 m²
€ 1,150,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 209m2 (gross area 536m2) on the ground floor…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 235 m²
€ 1,500,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious comfortable four-room penthouse NKP 235m2 on the 2nd floor of an ur…
Villa 3 room villa in Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 550,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable three-room apartment of 91.50m2 on the 1st floor of an…
Villa 2 room villa in Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 59 m²
€ 390,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable two-room apartment of 58.50 m2 on the 1st floor of an …
Villa 4 room villa in Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 1,500,000
Zadar, Kožino   Luxurious comfortable four-room penthouse NKP 240m2 on the 2nd floor of an…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 208 m²
€ 1,230,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 208m2 (gross area 532m2) on the ground floor…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Petrcane, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 202 m²
€ 1,270,000
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 202 m2 (gross area 517 m2) on the ground flo…
Villa 5 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
6 bath 730 m²
€ 820,000
Check out this stunning villa in the most historical Zadar, the most historical city in cent…
Villa 3 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
3 bath 180 m²
€ 850,000
Zadar is one of the most dominant locations on the Adriatic coastline that will absolutely b…
Villa 5 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
4 bath 210 m²
€ 1,000,000
Check out this fascinating contemporary piece of architecture that is located in Zadar, one …

