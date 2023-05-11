Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Houses
Houses for sale in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Trogir
24
House
Clear all
66 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
6 room house
Trogir, Croatia
6
4
191 m²
€ 950,000
7 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
10
4
2
€ 800,000
House
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
1
115 m²
€ 37,000
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5
4
2
Price on request
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
6
3
3
€ 1,200,000
9 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
11
7
3
€ 2,300,000
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
8
3
3
€ 1,200,000
Villa 3 room villa
Zedno, Croatia
5
4
3
€ 990,000
4 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5
3
3
€ 620,000
Villa 6 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
10
8
4
€ 2,000,000
9 room house
Trogir, Croatia
19
3
€ 1,280,000
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
7
4
3
€ 1,300,000
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5
3
2
€ 1,200,000
5 room house
Trogir, Croatia
5
3
3
€ 630,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
10
4
3
€ 2,000,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
9
7
4
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
6
4
3
€ 1,250,000
9 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
18
8
4
€ 930,000
Villa 5 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6
5
2
€ 2,650,000
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6
5
2
€ 1,700,000
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5
4
2
€ 1,450,000
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
7
6
2
€ 1,350,000
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
9
5
4
€ 4,500,000
3 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
4
1
2
€ 1,300,000
Villa 4 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5
4
1
€ 3,500,000
4 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6
3
3
€ 1,250,000
4 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
6
3
3
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villa
Trogir, Croatia
6
3
2
€ 1,600,000
Villa 9 room villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
13
9
3
€ 1,200,000
9 room house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
26
10
4
€ 2,100,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Grad Trogir, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map