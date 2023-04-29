Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Omis

Residential properties for sale in Grad Omis, Croatia

Omis
4
25 properties total found
5 room house in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 277 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
Luxury villa on an elevated location with panoramic sea views This luxurious seaside villa, …
5 room house in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 277 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa in the first row to the sea in an elevated location with a panoramic view This …
6 room house in Pisak, Croatia
6 room house
Pisak, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 183 m²
€ 650,000
Omiš, Pisak, detached house of approx. 183 m2 on three floors, on a plot of 485 m2. On the …
8 room house in Borak, Croatia
8 room house
Borak, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 4
€ 630,000
For sale is a house with a swimming pool located 200 meters from the beach and 7 km from Omi…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Borak, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Borak, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,254,000
For sale a beautiful three-story villa with a total area of 817.52 m2, located in a quiet lo…
Villa 4 room villa in Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Omis, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale is an exclusive villa located among the rocks in one of the most beautiful parts of…
5 room house in Borak, Croatia
5 room house
Borak, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale is a beautiful house located in a quiet location in…
9 room house in Borak, Croatia
9 room house
Borak, Croatia
20 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 4
€ 855,000
Spacious apartment house for sale with open sea view, located in an attractive location in a…
3 room house in Omis, Croatia
3 room house
Omis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
House for sale, situated close to Omiš on top location, first row to the sea. House i…
4 room house in Borak, Croatia
4 room house
Borak, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
We are selling a beautiful south-facing holiday home with open sea views, surrounded by gree…
Villa 4 room villa in Borak, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Borak, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
For sale beautiful new villa with sea view situated in lively tourist costal town near Omi&s…
Villa 4 room villa in Borak, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Borak, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
Продается красивая недавно построенная трех этажная вилла, расположеная на склоне холма, над…
7 room house in celina, Croatia
7 room house
celina, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 434 m²
€ 695,000
Lokva Rogoznica, apartment house with a living area of 434m2 (without terrace) on a plot of …
Villa 5 room villa in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 350 m²
€ 1,700,000
Omis Luxury detached villa with a total area of 350m2, built in 2021. on a plot of 543m2. T…
Villa 5 room villa in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 330 m²
€ 1,700,000
Omis Luxurious detached villa with a total area of 330m2, built in 2020. on a plot of 509m2…
7 room house in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
7 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 456 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
An impressive luxury villa by the sea in an elevated location with a panoramic view On the M…
4 room house in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
4 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 269 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
Luxury villa by the sea in an elevated location with a panoramic view On the Makarska Rivier…
5 room house in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 273 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa by the sea in an elevated location with a panoramic view On the Makarska Rivier…
3 room house in Borak, Croatia
3 room house
Borak, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 290,000
Omiš, Center stone house in a row, in nature a three-room apartment of 115m2, completely ren…
3 room house in Borak, Croatia
3 room house
Borak, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 290,000
  Omiš, Center three bedroom apartment of 115m2 in a stone house completely renovated and e…
7 room house in Borak, Croatia
7 room house
Borak, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 280,000
Omiš, center, stone house under renovation.Stone house with a total area of 280 m2, floor pl…
6 room house in Omis, Croatia
6 room house
Omis, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 190 m²
€ 530,000
Omis Riviera, Lokva Rogoznica 1st row to the sea, apartment houseThe house has an area of ap…
9 room house in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
9 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 7 bath 398 m²
€ 800,000
Omis Riviera, RuskamenApartment house for sale 398m2, which consists of ground floor, 1st fl…
9 room house in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
9 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 400 m²
€ 690,000
Omis - Lokva Rogoznica, Omis Riviera Apartment house with 8 apartments and 2 studio apartme…
8 room house in Omis, Croatia
8 room house
Omis, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 322 m²
€ 960,000
Omis, 4 detached stone houses4 autochthonous Dalmatian houses, renovated and redecorated in …

Properties features in Grad Omis, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir