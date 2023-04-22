Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ruse, Bulgaria

7 properties total found
3 room house in Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
3 room house
Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 21,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this lovely house in very good condition, located in a …
4 room house in Byala, Bulgaria
4 room house
Byala, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 74,999
4-bed house in town of Byala Ruse district IBG Real Estates offers for sale this large br…
House in Ruse, Bulgaria
House
Ruse, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
Villa with garage on asphalt road in v.z. Kaseva Cheshma, Ruse city IBG Real Estates …
House in Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
House
Shtraklevo, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 41,200
1-bed furnished house in Shtraklevo IBG Real Estates offers for sale this cozy furni…
House in Ruse, Bulgaria
House
Ruse, Bulgaria
117 m² Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
2 bed renovated house in Rusenski Lom Natural Park IBG Real Estates offers for sale this …
House in Ivanovo, Bulgaria
House
Ivanovo, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
1-bed house with garden near Ruse IBG Real Estates offers for sale this brick built house…
3 room house in Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
3 room house
Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 18,000
3-bedroom house with superb panoramic views near Ruse IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…

Properties features in Ruse, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
