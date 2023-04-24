Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Vitebsk District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Vitebsk District, Belarus

Babinicki sielski Saviet
2
Akciabrski sielski Saviet
1
Tulauski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
232 m²
€ 72,326
For sale cottage for cleaning 2020 built in Shapura. Electricity in the house. Wiring wiring…
Cottage in Alhova, Belarus
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
144 m²
€ 113,721
For sale cottage in Olgovo with all amenities. Two bathrooms. Basement. Garage + 2 canopies …
Cottage in Alhova, Belarus
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
205 m²
€ 125,547
Cottage in Tulava, Belarus
Cottage
Tulava, Belarus
164 m²
€ 77,330
For sale a capital, brick residential building for a large family in Tulovo. In 2 levels. Al…

