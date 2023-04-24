Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Vitebsk District

Residential properties for sale in Vitebsk District, Belarus

Akciabrski sielski Saviet
4
Babinicki sielski Saviet
3
Kurynski sielski Saviet
1
Sapiecynski sielski Saviet
1
Surazski sielski Saviet
1
Tulauski sielski Saviet
1
Zadubrouski sielski Saviet
1
Zaronauski sielski Saviet
1
13 properties total found
Cottage in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
232 m²
€ 72,326
For sale cottage for cleaning 2020 built in Shapura. Electricity in the house. Wiring wiring…
Cottage in Alhova, Belarus
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
144 m²
€ 113,721
For sale cottage in Olgovo with all amenities. Two bathrooms. Basement. Garage + 2 canopies …
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 23,654
For sale in Lyatokhah with a good year-round entrance, with all amenities. All furniture and…
House in Kurynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kurynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 68,232
For sale a new house for the clean decoration of 2022 built. Located in a forest on the firs…
3 room apartment in Zadubrouje, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zadubrouje, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 13,646
Cottage in Alhova, Belarus
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
205 m²
€ 125,547
House in Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 12,282
For sale a new country house with all amenities in ST & quot; Zheleznyaki 1 & quot; & nbsp; …
House in Zaronava, Belarus
House
Zaronava, Belarus
109 m²
€ 52,766
For sale unfinished in Zaronovo with access to the lake ( 100m. ) with good sand access to t…
House in Suraž, Belarus
House
Suraž, Belarus
144 m²
€ 60,954
Residential building for sale & nbsp; on two levels in the village of Surage on the firs…
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 14,556
Capital House for sale in Lyatokhah on the first coast. House diary. 3 rooms. Pedal heating.…
Cottage in Tulava, Belarus
Cottage
Tulava, Belarus
164 m²
€ 77,330
For sale a capital, brick residential building for a large family in Tulovo. In 2 levels. Al…
House in Sapiecynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sapiecynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 18,650
In an environmentally friendly, picturesque place, 20 km. from Vitebsk, on a plot of 15 acre…
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
308 m²
€ 117,360
A new residential building is sold for a large family, partly for clean decoration. And anot…

