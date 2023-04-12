Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Belarus

in Matykalski sielski Saviet
76
in Kobryn
32
in Maladzyechna
12
in Slonim
20
in Zhodzina
10
in Vítebsk
19
in Telminski sielski Saviet
51
in Haranski sielski Saviet
43
Cottagein Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,236,677
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
Cottagein cudzienicy, Belarus
Cottage
cudzienicy, Belarus
285 m²
€ 412,226
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Cottagein Telmy 1, Belarus
Cottage
Telmy 1, Belarus
319 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 123,668
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 187,792
Cottage for sale in ag. Refrigerators ( Polygon ) on 15 acres 9km from Minsk. Pie at home:&n…
Cottagein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
475 m²
Price on request
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
283 m²
€ 815,291
For sale a unique VIP complex for life and business, the village of Opyshny, Borovlyany. 5 k…
Cottagein Slabada, Belarus
Cottage
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
€ 1,007,663
Cottagein Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 201,533
Sale of agroecostals « Mirskiy Krynitsy ». A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 …
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
251 m²
€ 256,404
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 26 km from MKAD to d. Buzun, Volozhinsky district surr…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 687,043
Cottagein Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
144 m²
€ 108,095
A two-story cottage with all the communications, completely ready for living, with a swimmin…
Cottagein Babruysk, Belarus
Cottage
Babruysk, Belarus
252 m²
Price on request
Cottagein Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
244 m²
€ 348,102
Cottage in Minsk, in the Central District!    Area in SNB 249.9 sq.m, total …
Cottagein Lieskauka, Belarus
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 105,255
 The price is reduced radically! The cottage is for sale near Minsk-70% readiness ( tot…
Cottagein Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
214 m²
€ 151,149
Residential building for sale - – warm, bright, comfortable, spacious and cozy --- with a pr…
Cottagein Smilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 151,149
A cozy cottage with a convenient layout is for sale 25 km from Minsk. The house was built u…
Cottagein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
391 m²
€ 380,164
For sale excellent house in a picturesque place. 12 km. from MKAD. Near the forest, pond. 10…
Cottagein Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
312 m²
€ 453,448
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 169,471
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
256 m²
€ 109,927
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 448,868
Cottagein Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
299 m²
€ 393,905
Cottagein Juchnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Juchnauka, Belarus
184 m²
€ 178,630
Cottagein Homel, Belarus
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
274 m²
Price on request
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
420 m²
€ 208,861
Cottagein Starabarysau, Belarus
Cottage
Starabarysau, Belarus
380 m²
€ 229,014
For sale a two-story cottage completely ready for living with all amenities, with excellent …
Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
411 m²
€ 293,138
The antiquity of the city, the constant sense of history, the cleanest air and all the benef…

