Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Cottages
Pool Cottages for sale in Belarus
in Matykalski sielski Saviet
76
in Kobryn
32
in Maladzyechna
12
in Slonim
20
in Zhodzina
10
in Vítebsk
19
in Telminski sielski Saviet
51
in Haranski sielski Saviet
43
in Smalyavichy
30
in cerninski sielski Saviet
56
in Mazyr
8
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
20
in Jzufouski sielski Saviet
45
in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
50
in Astrosycki sielski Saviet
33
in Vawkavysk
22
in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
23
in Navadvorski sielski Saviet
20
in Polatsk
13
in Nieharelski sielski Saviet
32
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
71 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,236,677
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
Cottage
cudzienicy, Belarus
285 m²
€ 412,226
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Cottage
Telmy 1, Belarus
319 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 123,668
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 187,792
Cottage for sale in ag. Refrigerators ( Polygon ) on 15 acres 9km from Minsk. Pie at home:&n…
Cottage
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
475 m²
Price on request
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
283 m²
€ 815,291
For sale a unique VIP complex for life and business, the village of Opyshny, Borovlyany. 5 k…
Cottage
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
€ 1,007,663
Cottage
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 201,533
Sale of agroecostals « Mirskiy Krynitsy ». A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 …
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
251 m²
€ 256,404
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 26 km from MKAD to d. Buzun, Volozhinsky district surr…
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 687,043
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
144 m²
€ 108,095
A two-story cottage with all the communications, completely ready for living, with a swimmin…
Cottage
Babruysk, Belarus
252 m²
Price on request
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
244 m²
€ 348,102
Cottage in Minsk, in the Central District! Area in SNB 249.9 sq.m, total …
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 105,255
The price is reduced radically! The cottage is for sale near Minsk-70% readiness ( tot…
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
214 m²
€ 151,149
Residential building for sale - – warm, bright, comfortable, spacious and cozy --- with a pr…
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 151,149
A cozy cottage with a convenient layout is for sale 25 km from Minsk. The house was built u…
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
391 m²
€ 380,164
For sale excellent house in a picturesque place. 12 km. from MKAD. Near the forest, pond. 10…
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
312 m²
€ 453,448
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 169,471
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
256 m²
€ 109,927
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 448,868
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
299 m²
€ 393,905
Cottage
Juchnauka, Belarus
184 m²
€ 178,630
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
274 m²
Price on request
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
420 m²
€ 208,861
Cottage
Starabarysau, Belarus
380 m²
€ 229,014
For sale a two-story cottage completely ready for living with all amenities, with excellent …
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
411 m²
€ 293,138
The antiquity of the city, the constant sense of history, the cleanest air and all the benef…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map