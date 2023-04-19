Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lyuban District
  5. Sarocki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Sarocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Saracy, Belarus
House
Saracy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 40,911
House on a spacious plot in ag. Forty Address: ah. Sorochi, st. Chkalova 武Everyone dreams o…
3 room apartmentin Saracy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Saracy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 30,068
Three bedroom apartment in ag. Forty. Address: ah. Sorochi, st. Sovetskaya, d. 4A. ➜Perfect …
4 room apartmentin Saracy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Saracy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 25,512
An excellent four-room apartment in good condition is ready for living. Sword-glazed windows…

