  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

18 properties total found
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
158 m²
€ 100,193
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 135,840
Exclusive townhouse in a house for 2 families in Zaslavl Address: Zaslavl, st. Molodechnensk…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 84,330
     Wood house in a picturesque place. 20 minutes from Minsk.   &n…
Cottage in Navasyno, Belarus
Cottage
Navasyno, Belarus
200 m²
€ 100,285
Country house for sale in d. Novashino. 22 km from MKAD ( Molodechno direction ).   The…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
190 m²
€ 164,102
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
337 m²
€ 410,255
For sale is a modern two-story cottage. Shubniki Village, st. Cosmonauts. Plot of 15 acres (…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
173 m²
€ 54,701
For sale cottage in ST Nadezhda-METZ, near the village of Pelikshty. Zaslavl is 5 km away. M…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
363 m²
€ 213,333
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
245 m²
€ 127,179
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
208 m²
€ 200,569
Cottage for sale in d. Shubniki, 20 km from MKAD in the Molodechno direction, 3 km from. Zas…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
281 m²
€ 108,490
House in d. Ermaki. Molodechno direction, 27 km from Minsk. Residential building, well-groom…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
285 m²
€ 610,824
For sale a new premium modern premium cottage with 100% readiness with furniture, including …
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
285 m²
€ 610,824
For sale a new premium modern premium cottage with 100% readiness with furniture, including …
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
246 m²
Price on request
Premium-class manor house for sale 100% readiness with auxiliary buildings. Located in the p…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
246 m²
€ 410,255
For sale & nbsp; home & nbsp; premium & nbsp; 100 % readiness & nbsp; with auxiliary & nbsp;…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
163 m²
€ 99,373
This house & ndash; it is a combination of taste, style and elaborate architectural solution…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
494 m²
€ 91,159
Sell the cottage, Zaslavl, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 13 km from the МКАД4 level, the wa…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
366 m²
€ 200,569
Sell cottage, Shubniki, Minsk district, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 14 km from the МКАД2 …

