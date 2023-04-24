Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Krupicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 53,981
House for sale for year-round accommodation! Address: d. Stolbunovichi, st. Central 武 uniqu…
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
247 m²
€ 234,038
Cottage in Piacieuscyna, Belarus
Cottage
Piacieuscyna, Belarus
304 m²
€ 211,508
House in Piacieuscyna, Belarus
House
Piacieuscyna, Belarus
52 m²
€ 27,036
The object is an excellent flat plot of 25 acres with parameters of 100x25 meters and an uni…
Cottage in Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
140 m²
€ 36,047
The house is located 23 km. from MKAD Minsk region, Minsk district, Krupitsky s / s, d. Kara…
House in Krupica, Belarus
House
Krupica, Belarus
270 m²
€ 287,478
Cottage in Piacieuscyna, Belarus
Cottage
Piacieuscyna, Belarus
248 m²
€ 87,866
Cottage in Piacieuscyna, Belarus
Cottage
Piacieuscyna, Belarus
161 m²
€ 63,083
For sale cottage with a favorable location, in the immediate vicinity of Minsk. d. Five-year…
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
176 m²
€ 252,332
I will sell a house with a bath house in an environmentally friendly agricultural town Krupi…
House in Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
316 m²
€ 132,474
Stop by and live! Everything for a quiet life! Slutsk direction, to Minsk 22 km, is carried …
House in Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 16,221
House for sale under demolition with a plot of 15 acres. Annopol The plot is flat, square, f…
House in Krupica, Belarus
House
Krupica, Belarus
287 m²
€ 68,490

Properties features in Krupicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

