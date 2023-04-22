Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Drackauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
178 m²
€ 46,955
For sale a new unfinished house 10 minutes drive from MKAD to ST Granit-2002 in the Moscow d…
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
117 m²
€ 82,057
Unfinished canned capital structure for sale in ag. Drachkovo - 29km from MKAD.  T…
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 29,176
New house on a spacious plot in the village. Blue mountains Address: d. Blue Mountains, st. …
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,500
For sale is a private property cottage near Minsk. The house is built of brick ( first level…
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 91,083
For sale a cozy house in a beautiful place in the village. Dehan. About your future home: - …
Cottage in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 113,968
A modern cottage of 100% readiness is for sale in the Smolevichi district, 21 km from MKAD. …
Cottage in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 159,555
For sale a new furnished cozy cottage. Built from the block, with insulation « Paroc », plas…
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
876 m²
€ 63,822
Canned capital structure with a wide functionality of 20 km from Minsk. The optimal price-qu…
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
209 m²
€ 145,879
The offer is rare and unique. 25 acres ( privatized land ) with a house on the lake, with it…
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
51 m²
€ 16,411
I will sell the land ( 12.75 acres ) with a foundation and a wooden house 25 km from Minsk. …
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 27,343
A place for family vacations and excellent pastime 20km from Minsk. Wooden house with a spac…
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 61,998
     House-bath on the banks of the Petrovichsky reservoir. A great place to …
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
72 m²
€ 29,176
An excellent offer of a residential building 26 km from Minsk! Kalyuga ( near the Blue Mount…
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 20,838
House in Zareccia, Belarus
House
Zareccia, Belarus
41 m²
€ 33,734
Brick house for sale ( 40.7 m2 ) on a plot of 8 hectares and next to an additional plot of 1…
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 30,999
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 26,896
Small Frets d., 32 km from Minsk, Mogilev direction.& nbsp; A solid village house for sale, …
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 16,320
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
190 m²
€ 60,996
Cottage in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 38,293
House-release for sale in three levels + basement in ST & laquo; Dating & raquo ; Wall mater…
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 109,409
Manor "At Friends" 1 level, walls - wood, roof - metal tiles, year of construction 2015, int…
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
320 m²
€ 159,555
I will sell the house, of Petrovichi, Smolevichsky district, Mogilev e.g., 17.9 km from MKAD…
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 38,293
Sell the cottage, s/t. Rechenka, Smolevichsky district, Moscow, for example, 23 km from the …

Properties features in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

