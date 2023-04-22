Houses for sale in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Belarus
Realting.com
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
178 m²
€ 46,955
For sale a new unfinished house 10 minutes drive from MKAD to ST Granit-2002 in the Moscow d…
House
Drackava, Belarus
117 m²
€ 82,057
Unfinished canned capital structure for sale in ag. Drachkovo - 29km from MKAD. T…
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 29,176
New house on a spacious plot in the village. Blue mountains Address: d. Blue Mountains, st. …
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,500
For sale is a private property cottage near Minsk. The house is built of brick ( first level…
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 91,083
For sale a cozy house in a beautiful place in the village. Dehan. About your future home: - …
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 113,968
A modern cottage of 100% readiness is for sale in the Smolevichi district, 21 km from MKAD. …
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 159,555
For sale a new furnished cozy cottage. Built from the block, with insulation « Paroc », plas…
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
876 m²
€ 63,822
Canned capital structure with a wide functionality of 20 km from Minsk. The optimal price-qu…
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
209 m²
€ 145,879
The offer is rare and unique. 25 acres ( privatized land ) with a house on the lake, with it…
House
Drackava, Belarus
51 m²
€ 16,411
I will sell the land ( 12.75 acres ) with a foundation and a wooden house 25 km from Minsk. …
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 27,343
A place for family vacations and excellent pastime 20km from Minsk. Wooden house with a spac…
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 61,998
House-bath on the banks of the Petrovichsky reservoir. A great place to …
House
Drackava, Belarus
72 m²
€ 29,176
An excellent offer of a residential building 26 km from Minsk! Kalyuga ( near the Blue Mount…
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 20,838
House
Zareccia, Belarus
41 m²
€ 33,734
Brick house for sale ( 40.7 m2 ) on a plot of 8 hectares and next to an additional plot of 1…
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 30,999
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 26,896
Small Frets d., 32 km from Minsk, Mogilev direction.& nbsp; A solid village house for sale, …
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 16,320
House
Drackava, Belarus
190 m²
€ 60,996
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 38,293
House-release for sale in three levels + basement in ST & laquo; Dating & raquo ; Wall mater…
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 109,409
Manor "At Friends" 1 level, walls - wood, roof - metal tiles, year of construction 2015, int…
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
320 m²
€ 159,555
I will sell the house, of Petrovichi, Smolevichsky district, Mogilev e.g., 17.9 km from MKAD…
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 38,293
Sell the cottage, s/t. Rechenka, Smolevichsky district, Moscow, for example, 23 km from the …
