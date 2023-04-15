Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Akolica, Belarus
263 m²
€ 135,093
VIP for sale - a cottage of 5 rooms, three bathrooms, central water supply, Grohe plumbing a…
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
198 m²
€ 121,583
Really good offer! A modern brick cottage with a renovation, in a nearby suburb of Minsk - a…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
229 m²
€ 201,738
Level 3, Blocks, roof - metal tiles. Gas, water-swan. Total area 229.1 SNI…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 53,947
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
194 m²
€ 211,645
A beautiful energy-efficient eco-friendly cottage with 100% readiness with furniture near th…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
223 m²
€ 540,370
Sale of a cottage located at d. Raubichi st. Birch. The total area of SNB is 223.2 square me…
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
163 m²
Price on request
For sale a beautiful energy-efficient cottage with 100% readiness with furniture in the pres…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
145 m²
€ 150,403
Cottage in the nearest suburb on the banks of the Dubrovsky reservoir. Very quiet, picturesq…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
212 m²
€ 423,290
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
291 m²
€ 719,593
For sale two level cottage in a picturesque place of elite development KIZ Maryalivo, 8.9 km…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
340 m²
€ 261,179
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
611 m²
€ 1,801,234
Elite and quote for sale; French Castle & quot; on the banks of the Dubrovnik reservoir with…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
744 m²
€ 117,080
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
215 m²
€ 432,296
what a delightful offer I have for you!... I can safely call this offer a Pearl in the neare…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
243 m²
€ 85,559
For sale 2 - x level & nbsp; cottage in d. Budyonny. Logoisk direction, 12 km from MKAD, 2 -…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
596 m²
€ 1,035,710
Energy efficient, high-quality cottage with a canopy, garage, terraces, spa Spacious cottage…
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
288 m²
€ 449,408
Exclusive facility in the area Cottage in a unique location & ndash; kiz & laquo; Marjalivo …
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
380 m²
€ 530,463
The cottage is located on the banks of the Dubrovsky reservoir. Plot 24 acres adjoins the fo…
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
222 m²
€ 359,346
This is exactly the house that falls in love with everyone who has ever crossed its threshol…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
295 m²
€ 297,204
Sell the cottage, the village of Raubichi, Minsk district, Logoyskoye, for example, 17 km fr…
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
399 m²
€ 351,241
Sell the cottage, the village of Maryalivo, Minsk district, Logoiskoe, for example, 8.89 km …
