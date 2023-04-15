Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
21 property total found
Cottagein Akolica, Belarus
Cottage
Akolica, Belarus
263 m²
€ 135,093
VIP for sale - a cottage of 5 rooms, three bathrooms, central water supply, Grohe plumbing a…
Cottagein Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
198 m²
€ 121,583
Really good offer! A modern brick cottage with a renovation, in a nearby suburb of Minsk - a…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
229 m²
€ 201,738
Level 3, Blocks, roof - metal tiles.  Gas, water-swan.  Total area 229.1  SNI…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 53,947
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
194 m²
€ 211,645
A beautiful energy-efficient eco-friendly cottage with 100% readiness with furniture near th…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
223 m²
€ 540,370
Sale of a cottage located at d. Raubichi st. Birch. The total area of SNB is 223.2 square me…
Cottagein Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
163 m²
Price on request
For sale a beautiful energy-efficient cottage with 100% readiness with furniture in the pres…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
145 m²
€ 150,403
Cottage in the nearest suburb on the banks of the Dubrovsky reservoir. Very quiet, picturesq…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
212 m²
€ 423,290
Cottagein Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
291 m²
€ 719,593
For sale two level cottage in a picturesque place of elite development KIZ Maryalivo, 8.9 km…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
340 m²
€ 261,179
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
611 m²
€ 1,801,234
Elite and quote for sale; French Castle & quot; on the banks of the Dubrovnik reservoir with…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
744 m²
€ 117,080
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
215 m²
€ 432,296
what a delightful offer I have for you!... I can safely call this offer a Pearl in the neare…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
243 m²
€ 85,559
For sale 2 - x level & nbsp; cottage in d. Budyonny. Logoisk direction, 12 km from MKAD, 2 -…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
596 m²
€ 1,035,710
Energy efficient, high-quality cottage with a canopy, garage, terraces, spa Spacious cottage…
Cottagein Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
288 m²
€ 449,408
Exclusive facility in the area Cottage in a unique location & ndash; kiz & laquo; Marjalivo …
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
380 m²
€ 530,463
The cottage is located on the banks of the Dubrovsky reservoir. Plot 24 acres adjoins the fo…
Cottagein Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
222 m²
€ 359,346
This is exactly the house that falls in love with everyone who has ever crossed its threshol…
Cottagein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
295 m²
€ 297,204
Sell the cottage, the village of Raubichi, Minsk district, Logoyskoye, for example, 17 km fr…
Cottagein Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
399 m²
€ 351,241
Sell the cottage, the village of Maryalivo, Minsk district, Logoiskoe, for example, 8.89 km …

Properties features in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

