Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Sao Clemente
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sao Clemente, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Loule, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 10
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
€460,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Loule, Portugal
3 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment with three bedrooms, one of them en suite, composed of hall, a generously sized li…
€320,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€285,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€210,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Sao Clemente, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir