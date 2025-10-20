Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Santa Cruz, Portugal

Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
$758,320
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 372 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area   with on a sunny hill with magnificent panoramic ocean…
$991,649
3 bedroom house in Santa Cruz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Description: The development is located in a quiet, residential area, ideal for families …
$690,821
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
$641,655
3 bedroom house in Santa Cruz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House 3 Bedrooms with panoramic Ocean Views  Swimming pool  Garage for 4 cars…
$878,163
Property types in Santa Cruz

villas

Properties features in Santa Cruz, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
