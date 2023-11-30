Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Land
  4. Porto

Lands for sale in Porto, Portugal

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Arcozelo, Portugal
Plot of land
Arcozelo, Portugal
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €500,000 Excellent plot in Miramar,…
€360,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Plot of land
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Excellent plot of land for sale in Aguda (Arcocelo), on the sea front, 378 m² for constructi…
€350,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir