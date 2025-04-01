Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lourinha
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Lourinha, Portugal

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Sale of a new hotel with an ocean view in Lourinha, Portugal
Sale of a new hotel with an ocean view
Lourinha, Portugal
Rooms 41
Area 8 075 m²
Number of floors 4
Discover this brand new establishment, composed of more than 41 apartments, ideally located …
$8,91M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes